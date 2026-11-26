Aaron Rodgers once again finds himself the talk of the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers were in the midst of a solid season. Nothing special, but they were in the mix to make the playoffs.

Out of nowhere, the team leaked that they were benching Rodgers and making him inactive. Instead of taking the news on the chin, Rodgers started to reveal a lot of unsavory details about Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza doesn’t seem to have a relationship with Rodgers, but the two quarterbacks played college football at California. Rodgers had given Mendoza a shoutout during his rant on the “Pat McAfee Show,” and now Mendoza is name-dropping the star quarterback.

Mendoza had a play go viral against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. He did a play-action fake that tricked the Broncos’ defense and led to a touchdown pass. Rodgers is known as the quarterback who perfected the “guitar fake.” Mendoza decided to name-drop him when talking about the play.

“Yeah, Aaron Rodgers, he also went to Cal, so it’s a little funny, but it was something that we’ve worked on a lot,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza didn’t play under center in college, so getting play action down has been a process. He’s happy he was able to have success under center in his second NFL start.

“So, if you don’t have a lot of experience detailing under center handoffs, it’s sometimes hard to then develop the fakes,” Mendoza said.

“So then actually being a productive part of the offense this past Sunday was a cool moment to see the development,” he added.

Mendoza Excited for First Primetime Game

The Raiders originally didn’t have any primetime games scheduled this season, but with Mendoza now the starter, the NFL decided to flex the team into Sunday Night Football in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

He’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s the experience of the operational aspects in the loud conditions. So, I’m looking forward to expanding there,” Mendoza said. “With more reps under stressful situations, the more positive stress it gives your body and your nervous system, the more used to it you are. So, I’m excited for the challenge.”

The Browns have been much better than expected this season, so it’s going to be a tough matchup for the Raiders.

“I’ve seen a lot of points of improvement,” he said, “and I’m excited to play in Cleveland this week to try to improve on those and the rest of the season.”

Klint Kubiak Wants Team Around Mendoza to Play Better

Mendoza has been far from perfect in his first two starts, but the team around him hasn’t been any better. Head coach Klint Kubiak wants to see improvement from Mendoza, but thinks everybody needs to be better.

“He’s played two solid football games and he’s got to keep improving.” Kubiak said. “But we’re not putting it all on him. It’s a team game and he’ll play better when the whole team plays better.”

Mendoza’s a rookie, so he can’t do everything. Other players are going to need to step up if the Raiders hope to win.