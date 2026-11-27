The Week 12 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns will feature two standout pass rushers, Maxx Crosby and Jared Verse. Both players will be looking to be disruptive and a headache for the opposing offense.

Nonetheless, Verse has had a challenging 2026 season since being traded to Cleveland as part of the Myles Garrett trade. Verse has played 427 total snaps this season so far for the Browns, leading to a 60.5 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, the 26-year-old has generated 17 total pressures, zero sacks, 11 hurries, six hits, 11 stops, and 16 solo tackles. As a result, the Raiders’ offensive line will have to do their best so that Verse doesn’t have a breakout game against them.

Ahead of the Week 12 game, Verse shared his respect for Crosby and noted that the two keep in touch often.

“Me and Maxx are very close,” Verse told reporters on Nov. 25. “I talk to him all the time. Maxx sends me some stupid stuff on Instagram all the time. Me and Maxx are very close. He’s somebody I’ve looked up to, and I admire his game, how persistent he is in the way that he rushes and everything like that.

“I’ve taken a lot from him. I even went to his Sack Summit this summer to learn a little bit from him. So, I appreciate Maxx and I got a lot of love for him, but I think he’d say the same thing. None of that love matches on Sunday night.”

Carson Schwesinger on Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

Meanwhile, Browns’ Carson Schwesinger also shared his thoughts on the matchup, more specifically, Fernando Mendoza, with the Raiders, as the Silver and Black will be looking to secure a win before they head into their bye week.

“He’s a good player, obviously,” Schwesinger told reporters. “When you get drafted that high, it’s for a reason, and so obviously, he was able to make plays.

“You could see even the difference between the first game and last week’s game, and he wants to be able to step into the throws and things like that. So just going in and being prepared.”

Fernando Mendoza Scares Former Browns Player

In addition, former Browns player Hanford Dixon recently stated that he views Cleveland as the favorite in this matchup and expects them to win. However, he identified Mendoza as the X-factor, admitting that the rookie worries him when it comes to what the Raiders could do offensively.

“When I look at this, it is a game that I think we should win,” Dixon said in a Nov. 23 video from BIGPLAY Cleveland’s YouTube channel. “This is a game that I expect us to win, but I have to say this. This football team really scares me, and it all starts with their quarterback, Mendoza.

“You look at this kid right now; you look at him his first week when he started; you look at him [against the Broncos] to when he started; it looked like night and day. [Mendoza is] starting to, I think, figure things out.

“He is one of those guys, and we always knew that he’s a very smart kid. He’s a smart quarterback, but he’s a guy that he’s starting to feel comfortable sitting there in the pocket. He’s starting to feel comfortable playing the quarterback position.”