The Las Vegas Raiders have ushered in the Fernando Mendoza era, and in the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos, despite the loss, the Silver and Black learned that they have a QB to build around.

Now, the Raiders will need to find Mendoza a No. 1 receiver that he can trust, and Las Vegas can go different routes, whether that’s trade, free agency, or the draft.

For Jake Beckman of FanSided, he has the Raiders going the free agency route and has the Silver and Black as a landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Parker Washington.

“You’d think that Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza throwing to a wide receiver group of Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech would be terrible,” Beckman wrote in a Nov. 27 article. “It’s turned out to be pretty solid.

“However, that’s the kind of surprising success that’s probably not worth chasing for a second season. Mendoza deserves to get a bona fide stud as his pass catcher, and we know how awesome Klint Kubiak’s offense looks when there’s a legitimate downfield threat.”

Parker Washington Would Take Pressure Off Brock Bowers

Washington is currently playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the Jaguars, and Jacksonville will have to decide whether to offer him an extension for the money he’s looking for or use the franchise tag to keep him for next season.

Nonetheless, if Washington does make it to free agency, he won’t be short of suitors due to this production he’s putting up. Over the last two seasons, the former sixth-round pick has had 102 receptions for 1,595 receiving yards and has scored 13 touchdowns in 26 games for the Jaguars, per StatMuse.

As a result, this production would be ideal for the Raiders as someone to take the responsibility away from Bowers so he doesn’t have to shoulder the entire offense, given that he’s dealt with injuries the last two seasons.

“Brock Bowers is great, and he’s super productive when he lines up outside. But offenses that run their passing game through a tight end are pretty limited, ultimately.

“If you’re trying to get the most out of the quarterback that you drafted first overall while he’s on his rookie contract, you want to make sure you take any unnecessary limits off of offensive production.”

Raiders’ Jack Bech Gets Outlook Ahead of Browns Game

Meanwhile, Jack Bech flashed what he could be for the Raiders in the Week 11 loss to the Broncos. He recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 88 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With Bech flashing his potential in the game against Denver, 97.1 The Fan’s Brock Vereen believes that the second-year wideout could be emerging as WR1 for Mendoza ahead of the Week 12 game in primetime against the Cleveland Browns.

“This year, we’re excited about [Bech]; he’s kind of assuming that role of wide receiver three, where anyone can be wide receiver one because it’s the Brock Bowers show anyway,” Vereen said on Nov. 24. “He got hurt to start the year, so he’s kind of delayed.

“He’s participated in a lot of games, but what we saw Sunday is him finally finding his groove. I saw someone that Fernando Mendoza is going to continue to trust and believe in, and a skill set that Jack Bech has that there’s a lot to be excited about.”