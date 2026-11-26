The NFL is honoring the late John Madden during the league’s triple-header of marquee Thanksgiving games, but questions continue to surround the legendary coach and announcer’s cause of death. Madden died on Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 85.

Back in 2021, the NFL described Madden’s death as “unexpected” in a statement announcing the news but did not detail the former Raiders coach’s cause of death.

Madden is survived by his wife, Virginia Madden and two sons, Joseph and Michael.

“The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause,” PBS noted in a Dec. 2021, story titled, “John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85.”

“… John and Virginia Madden’s 62nd wedding anniversary was two days before his death.”

Here’s what we know about Madden’s tragic passing.

What Are the Patches on the NFL Jerseys During Thanksgiving Games?

Fans will notice NFL teams wearing jersey patches during Thanksgiving. These patches feature a sketch of Madden’s face and are being worn in honor of his legacy.

The 2026 holiday marks the NFL’s fifth annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. Each Thanksgiving, the NFL honors Madden as the longtime announcer and coach had a great affinity for the holiday.

This year, the NFL is honoring Madden with jersey patches, field logos, the coin toss and even a new trophy for the Madden Thanksgiving MVP.

John Madden Had a History of Health Issues Prior to His Death

Unfortunately, Madden dealt with several different health issues throughout his career. Madden’s wife Virginia revealed that the legend retired from coaching in 1979 amid health problems.

“He had a bleeding ulcer, and after games he would be in the locker room just in pain,” Virginia detailed in a 2022 interview with Cal Poly’s Larry Pena.

“Finally I told him, ‘John, we don’t need football, we need you.’ I think that helped him realize that there was more to life than football.”

John Madden Underwent Open-Heart Surgery in 2015

Madden also underwent successful open-heart surgery in 2015. The Pro Football Hall of Fame provided details on Madden’s procedure.

“He closely guarded release of information on the problem that first arose the day before Thanksgiving,” a Dec. 2015 story on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official website detailed. “He was at home when he first experienced breathing problems.

“He called a doctor and an ambulance was dispatched to take him to the nearby Pleasanton Valley Care center,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame noted.

“After blood tests, and consultation with an ‘A Team’ at UCSF, Madden was transported to the facility in San Francisco, where he underwent the surgery on November 30.”

John Madden’s Life Remembered in Controversial New Movie

The beloved announcer’s life was remembered in the new movie “Madden” released before Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, Nicolas Cage’s rendition of Madden misses the mark and the movie has been widely criticized.

The movie received just a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans wishing to learn more about Madden can turn to other viewing options.

The “All Madden” documentary released in 2021 can be streamed on Tubi.