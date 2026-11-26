Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza will be looking to build on his performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Moreover, Mendoza will do so in a primetime Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 29.

Against Denver, the rookie QB finished 18-of-37 on his pass attempts for 267 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, earning an 88.5 passer rating. Ahead of the Browns game, Raiders veteran Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on what he’s seeing from Mendoza over these last two starts.

“I feel like he’s been the same guy,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 26. “He’s a rookie. You’re going to have to learn and go through ups and downs. There’s a lot, especially playing the quarterback position, where now you get all the attention, all the eyes on you all the time. So, I think he’s done an incredible job of handling that.

“He hasn’t changed or acted like a different human being now that he’s a starter. He’s the same guy every day, and he puts the work first, and that’s going to get you to where you want to go. So, we love him and believe in him, and I think he’s going to be a great quarterback for a long time.”

Maxx Crosby’s Advice to Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza is the face of the Raiders and their franchise QB if everything goes as planned. As a result, Crosby shared his advice for the young signal-caller as the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft is already picking the brain of the veteran edge rusher on how to navigate life in the NFL.

“He’s always asking questions about stuff like that, or what should I do for my body, or what do you think is the most important thing to do as far as recovery and little things like that?” Crosby added. “I think that’s awesome to see from such a young player because that’s the most important thing. The attention, the pressure, all that is external things that only exist if you allow it to exist.

“Of course, you’re going to use things as motivation and all that, but if you let it consume you, you’re taking away your energy from what you need to focus on, and if you’re just focused on the process and how you’re getting better on a daily basis, you’re going to get the best results you could possibly get. So that’s really been my advice to him, just be himself and put the work first, and he’s going to do incredible things in this league.”

Browns DC on Facing Fernando Mendoza in Week 12

Meanwhile, Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg spoke to the media on Nov. 25 and shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from Mendoza in the rookie’s first two games.

“Pretty impressive. I mean, really impressive,” Rutenberg told reporters. “Obviously, highly touted coming out, and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who’s obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they’re having the success they are.”