Things are not looking good for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. They currently hold one of the Wild Card playoff spots in the AFC, but have decided to implode.

The Steelers leaked that they were benching starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and making him inactive. Rodgers then decided to go on the “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN and air out a bunch of dirty laundry about head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers responded by cutting the quarterback outright. This is potentially good news for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders. While they are getting close to being eliminated from playoff contention, they aren’t there yet.

With the Steelers falling apart, the No. 7 seed is up for grabs. Defensive end Maxx Crosby will be happy to have a chance at the playoffs, but he’s gotten to know Rodgers over the years and had a lot of praise for the quarterback following the news of his release.

“Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest QBs to ever play this game,” Crosby told reporters. “If that’s his final ride, that’s not his ideal way of going out. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s somebody who changed the game and was very innovative. I have a ton of respect for him, and I wish him the best.”

Fernando Mendoza Shouts Out Rodgers

During Rodgers’ rant to McAfee, he shouted out Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The two share a connection, as both played quarterback at California.

Mendoza had a play go viral against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 when he pulled off a perfect ball fake before tossing a touchdown pass. Rodgers is known as the player who perfected the move. Mendoza shouted out Rodgers before discussing what went into the play.

“Throughout the industrious off-season that we’ve had, and the multiple off-season projects that the coaches have put me through to improve those, I believe I’ve gotten to a better spot. I still have a long way to go, but I believe I’ve gotten better at that,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza Gets Praise From Bo Nix

Mendoza just has two starts under his belt and hasn’t won a game yet, but he’s already starting to get some respect. The Raiders fell to the Denver Broncos in Week 11, but Mendoza did some good things.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had some high praise for the rookie quarterback after the matchup.

“I thought he made some good throws, made some good plays,” Nix said after the game. “Like I said this week, it’s only going to get better. It’s only going to get easier the more he sees, the more he’s able to play. I was impressed by his toughness as the game went on. He was hit a lot, he was sacked a couple of times, and he bounced back up and kept playing. You saw that out of him at college. He seems like a tough, competitive, resilient player. He showed some good signs.”

Mendoza needs to keep improving, but he’s heading in the right direction.