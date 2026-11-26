The Las Vegas Raiders will be in primetime for the first time this season as they’ll be facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on Nov. 29 at Huntington Bank Field. A key to the Silver and Black securing a win will be their defense containing the Browns’ offense led by Deshaun Watson.

Watson is coming off a Week 10 performance in which he went 25-for-40 on his pass attempts for 312 passing yards while posting a passer rating of 76.3 against the Houston Texans. Moreover, Watson was also effective with his legs, recording 49 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on eight carries.

Ahead of the game against Cleveland, Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on facing the Browns QB.

“[Watson is] a dual-threat guy,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 25. “He’s had a lot of success in this league. He’s got a really strong arm, tough, mobile, and can make a lot of off-schedule plays. He can obviously process as well.

“He’s a really good quarterback [and] is leading those guys, and I’ve got a lot of respect for his game. We know it’s another challenge. He’s a really good guy, and for us, we’ve got to be at our best to slow him down and mess up his day.”

Maxx Crosby on Raiders Playing in Primetime

Moreover, Crosby expressed what it means to be playing in primetime with the entire country watching them, so he didn’t hide the excitement that comes with suiting up for these games.

“We’re fired up,” Crosby added. “It’s awesome. You want to play on the biggest stages against the best team. We’re extremely excited. We know Cleveland’s a really good young team, and they have a lot of talent. It’s going to be another really big challenge for us. It’s do or die.

“We’re back against the wall. Everything matters. It feels like the whole world thinks it’s over, and that’s a great place to be because we still have life and a chance to get a big win before the bye week, get a little bit of time off our bodies, and then get back and finish this final stretch the right way.”

Fernando Mendoza Scares Former Browns Player

Meanwhile, former Browns player Hanford Dixon stated that he sees Cleveland as the favorite in this game and one that they should win. However, the X-factor for him is Mendoza, and he scares Dixon when it comes to what the Raiders can do on offense.

“When I look at this, it is a game that I think we should win,” Dixon said in a Nov. 23 video from BIGPLAY Cleveland’s YouTube channel. “This is a game that I expect us to win, but I have to say this. This football team really scares me, and it all starts with their quarterback, Mendoza.

“You look at this kid right now; you look at him his first week when he started; you look at him [against the Broncos] to when he started; it looked like night and day. [Mendoza is] starting to, I think, figure things out.

“He is one of those guys, and we always knew that he’s a very smart kid. He’s a smart quarterback, but he’s a guy that he’s starting to feel comfortable sitting there in the pocket. He’s starting to feel comfortable playing the quarterback position.”