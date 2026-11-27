Fernando Mendoza will be making his NFL primetime debut when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 29 on “Sunday Night Football.” Moreover, Mendoza will be looking to carry over his production from Week 11.

Against the Denver Broncos, the rookie QB finished 18-of-37 on his pass attempts for 267 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, earning an 88.5 passer rating.

Ahead of the Week 12 game between the Browns and Raiders, Cleveland edge rusher Jared Verse shared his thoughts on Mendoza, who is two games into his NFL career as a starting QB.

“This is going to be his third game, and he’s a very good quarterback. He was the number one pick for a reason,” Verse told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think he did what he did in college, and now he’s impacting the league at a very good level. If you let him sit back there and dot you up, you’re in for a very long game. He can also use his feet very well.

“If you give him open gaps to the left side or the right side, he’ll take those gaps, run for a first down, and run for as much as he has to. So, we just have to do what we have to do. The four of us up front have to do our four of 11. Just rush, keep your gaps, keep your contain. If you get too high, rush back down. If you get too low, get back outside.”

Browns’ Jared Verse Looks to Continue Positive Form

Moreover, Verse noted that he’s looking to build off his Week 10 performance coming off the bye week and heading into this game against the Raiders. As a result, the Las Vegas offensive line will need to do their best to contain Verse and kill any positive momentum he’s feeling.

“I think I did everything leading up to the week [against the Houston Texans that put me in the best position to be my best version of myself on that day and obviously, I could have done a little bit more,” Verse added. “I was going to have high standards for myself and everything like that, but I think I did exactly what I needed to do; I think I was who I’ve shown I can be.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on Fernando Mendoza’s Two Starts

Meanwhile, with the Browns game looming, Raiders veteran Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on what he’s seeing from Mendoza over these last two starts.

“I feel like he’s been the same guy,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 26. “He’s a rookie. You’re going to have to learn and go through ups and downs. There’s a lot, especially playing the quarterback position, where now you get all the attention, all the eyes on you all the time. So, I think he’s done an incredible job of handling that.

“He hasn’t changed or acted like a different human being now that he’s a starter. He’s the same guy every day, and he puts the work first, and that’s going to get you to where you want to go. So, we love him and believe in him, and I think he’s going to be a great quarterback for a long time.”