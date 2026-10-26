NFL Insider Gives Definitive Answer on Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled star edge rusher Maxx Crosby off the trade block after a failed deal with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year, and it appears that will become a permanent arrangement.

Crosby has been surrounded by trade rumors, even as the Raiders insisted that they planned on keeping their star player. One NFL insider brought an end to the talk, however, saying this week that the trade market just isn’t there anymore.

Maxx Crosby Trade Talks ‘Lost a Little Bit of Steam’

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders can’t see themselves parting with Crosby again after the failed Ravens trade.

“Maxx Crosby, the issue there is he means so much to that franchise,” Schefter said. “He was the one that was forcing the issue in the offseason; he was the one that wanted to be traded. Initially, the Raiders balked, and then they found two [first-round picks]. And I don’t think they’re getting that back now.”

Schfter went on to say that although Crosby is an “unbelievable player,” there’s no other team willing to part with two first-round picks to land him.

“So maybe it just makes sense to hold on to him,” Schefter said, adding, “You don’t want to sell off the heart and soul of your team, the face of your franchise. You don’t want to do that. And I don’t know anybody would give up enough to make it happen… The trade talks surrounding Maxx Crosby have lost a little bit of steam.”

Raiders Face Other Decisions at NFL Trade Deadline

The Raiders could be changing their trade stance as the deadline approaches. After jumping out to a 3-0 start and leading the division rival Kansas City Chiefs at halftime of Week 4, the Raiders have unraveled with four straight losses.

The losing streak could change the team’s approach to the trade deadline, making them more wary of giving up trade assets to look for immediate help.

There are others who believe the Raiders could still consider trading Crosby. Reporter Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports outlined several potential trade partners, including the Detroit Lions.

“The Lions are actually tied for the league lead in sacks this season with 21, but the defense still ranks dead last with 391.0 yards allowed per game,” Dajani wrote. “I think it’s possible Kelvin Sheppard’s unit is on the upswing… Imagine if the Lions added Crosby to rush the passer opposite of Aidan Hutchinson? Maybe this is more wishful thinking, but the Lions could become the new favorite in the NFC North if they made this deal.”