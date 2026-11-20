The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have avoided disaster with tight end Brock Bowers. He rolled his ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, which forced him to sit out the second half.

He then missed Wednesday’s practice, which is never a good sign. Luckily, he returned to practice on Thursday and Friday. That means it’s nothing long-term.

However, the Raiders aren’t ready to commit to him playing against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Head coach Klint Kubiak announced that Bowers will be listed as questionable vs. the Broncos.

That means he’ll likely travel with the team and test out his ankle to see if he can play. That’s a promising step for the Raiders. The offense has a very hard time moving the ball when he isn’t on the field.

The Broncos have another very good defense, so they need Bowers if they’re hoping to score points. The young tight end has proven to be a very tough player, so if it’s up to him, he’ll likely try to play. The Raiders may have to save him from himself, but they also need a win against Denver. This will continue to be a situation to watch closely ahead of the game.

Kubiak Never Hated Raiders

Kubiak grew up around the Broncos. His father played for and coached the team. Kubiak’s first NFL job was coaching for the Broncos.

Since he’s been around the franchise for much of his life, it would make sense if he had a previous bias against the Raiders. Instead, he used to be worried about whether the Broncos would play them.

“I was always nervous,” Kubiak said, via The Athletic. “Like, they’re playing Rich Gannon and Jerry Rice this week, man. I hope they win.”

Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown also played a big influence on Kubiak.

“Just as a young kid, getting to watch on the sideline, those are your heroes,” Kubiak said. “I just kind of remember the snow falling down in the stadium and watching those guys run on the field. And Tim Brown’s got his finger tape rolled up, and then that week in my game, I’m rolling up my fingers. Tim Brown doesn’t need gloves, neither do I.”

Kubiak Discusses How He Got Raiders Job

The Raiders franchise hates the Broncos, so Kubiak had that working against him when he interviewed for the job. Luckily, the interview process went really well for both sides.

“I just figured, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go be myself and tell them what I know, and if that’s good enough, that’s OK,’” Kubiak said. “As the interview unfolded, it just started gnawing at me, like, these are people that I want to work with. This would be an extremely special opportunity. And I just remember that at some point in the interview, I could just kind of feel my heart like getting really excited for what could be here with the Raiders, and wanted to be a part of it.”

Kubiak is a Raider now, so he’s going to quickly learn to hate the Broncos franchise despite how much they’ve given his family.