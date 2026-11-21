The new “Madden” movie depicts the life and career of John Madden, who coached the Oakland Raiders before the franchise moved to Las Vegas. However, the film has gotten off to a rough start, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 15 percent rating.

Nicolas Cage portrays Madden in the film, while Christian Bale plays the late Raiders owner Al Davis. Many would expect a film that Raiders fans can treasure given Madden’s and Davis’ ties to the Silver and Black.

However, they didn’t get that, as many are calling out Cage’s portrayal of the former head coach and analyst.

Current Raiders owner Mark Davis broke his silence on the film and he didn’t hold back his thoughts, especially with how they depicted his dad in the movie.

“It was full of turducken,“ Davis told USA Today’s Callie Fin in a Nov. 20 article. “As far as representations of my dad, yeah, that hurts, and I did the best I could to protect him.

“It’s absolutely a crime that they’re able to treat people that have passed away and characterize them in ways that are unfair, and there’s nobody around to protect their legacies. It’s just unfair. I don’t know what the purpose of the movie was to be real honest.”

Nicolas Cage on Criticism of His Portrayal of John Madden

Amid the backlash to the actor’s portrayal of Madden, Cage came out in defense, noting that he wasn’t familiar with the former Raiders coach, who coached the team from 1969 to 1978. Before that, he was the Silver and Black’s linebacker coach from 1967 to 1968.

“I’m not an impressionist, I’m not Frank Caliendo,” Cage said of Madden in a Nov. 18 article from Kirsten Chuba of The Hollywood Reporter. “I lean more towards being a surrealist, meaning I like to get a concept of a personality and then dig deep and see what I can locate emotionally with my imagination and my psyche and filter it through the cadence and the appearance, within reason, of John Madden. I’m trying to give you an evocation, more or less, or an interpretation.”

Nonetheless, Davis isn’t alone with his negative thoughts on the film, as some who have seen it haven’t held back about how wide of a mark the movie is when it comes to portraying Madden.

Why Nicolas Cage Took Role of Former Raiders Head Coach

If that wasn’t enough to anger Raiders fans over his portrayal of the legendary coach, then he added more fuel to the fire, hinting that he might not have known who Madden was, given that sports weren’t on his radar growing up.

“He was not on my radar,“ Cage added. “I was growing up watching black-and-white Orson Welles movies and Fellini movies and Bruce Lee. I wasn’t interested in team sports whatsoever.“

Moreover, Cage explained why he took the role despite probably not being familiar with Madden, whether that was during his time as the Raiders coach or analyst.

“I’m someone that likes to stay out of his comfort zone and take a risk, I said yes, because that would be a transformation,“ Cage said. “It would be something where I might learn a few things, taking on this character who is really nothing like me.”