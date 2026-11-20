Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders officially headed into a new era for the storied NFL franchise, as the team traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings and named rookie Fernando Mendoza their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

It was a move that was to be expected, as the Raiders view Mendoza as their future face of the franchise, but his first start did come against the defending Super Bowl champions and head coach Klint Kubiak’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza’s Mindset

Ultimately, the Raiders lost to the Seahawks, which wasn’t all that surprising with the rookie quarterback going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

After the game, Mendoza talked about the experience, and also admitted he was too much in his own head.

On Friday, ahead of Mendoza’s second start, Kubiak spoke to the media about Mendoza’s mindset and what he needs to do heading into the divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 at Empower Field at Mile High.

“It’s just being comfortable, and I think obviously the less that you have to think about the play calls and the situations,” Kubiak said of Mendoza’s mindset. “The game just comes more and more naturally to you the more reps that you get. So he’s going in the game two, and he’ll keep getting more comfortable.”

The Broncos will be another tough test for Mendoza, as it will be his first road game and his first in Denver, which is never an easy place to play, especially for the Raiders.

Currently, Mendoza and company are heavy underdogs (-8.5) on the road against their bitter division rivals, but the first-year quarterback is up for the challenge with the backing of his head coach.

Klint Kubiak ‘Not Surprised’ Fernando Mendoza & Kirk Cousins Still Talk

Even though Cousins is back in Minnesota as the undisputed leader under center for the Vikings once again, the link between the veteran journeyman and Mendoza is far from broken.

Mendoza spoke to Cousins after his first NFL start to get some advice from his former mentor.

Kubiak isn’t surprised that the two quarterbacks are keeping in touch, and he believes it’s a great thing for his quarterback’s development.

“That’s not surprising at all,” Kubiak said of Mendoza and Cousins’ continued relationship. “That probably happens with so many players around the league. Guys, teammates especially, spend so much time together. You build a close bond when you are in adverse situations; the bond gets even closer, and that’s what makes the NFL so special. You get friends for life and guys who have your back in tough situations. That’s coaches, too.

“So it doesn’t surprise me and obviously Fernando would be wise to stay in contact with him.”

In Mendoza’s first start against the Seahawks, the No. 1 overall pick threw for 143 passing yards, completing 17 of his 29 pass attempts. He also rushed for a touchdown, which was his first in the league.

The rookie quarterback showed promise and will look to further his development against the Broncos.