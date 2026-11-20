The Las Vegas Raiders have been in a rut recently, losing six of their last seven games. A big reason for that has been a brutal schedule. Every loss has been against a team that is .500 or better.

Unfortunately, things aren’t any easier this week, as the Raiders travel to Denver to face a 7-2 Broncos team. To make matters worse, the team’s best player is banged up. Tight end Brock Bowers had to leave the Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

He avoided serious injury, but the Raiders listed him as questionable against the Broncos, which keeps the door open for him to play. Bowers hasn’t had a chance to address his injury status until now. He was vague about whether or not he’ll play against Denver.

“I don’t know. We still have some conversations to have everywhere, so we’ll see,” Bowers said.

He’ll likely travel with the team, but time will tell if he’s able to play.

Pat Surtain Praises Bowers

If Bowers plays, he should expect to be covered by Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain. He’d normally follow a team’s top wide receiver, but the Raiders have a weak wide receiver room.

Bowers is the biggest threat in the passing game, so Surtain will almost certainly follow him for most of the game. Surtain doesn’t think Bowers is a true tight end.

“Some people think that he’s a tight end, I think he’s a receiver the way they utilize him in the route tree,” Surtain said, via Raiders.com. “I feel like his route tree and his yards per target is very telling. They utilize him in a multitude of ways that you have to be keyed in about. It’s all about honing in on the details and understanding how they’re trying to use him.”

Surtain has seen many iterations of the Raiders’ offense and gave his thoughts on the current version.

“It’s a different offense, like more of that West Coast offensive feel,” Surtain said. “They want to get started on the run game, and that leads to the play-action and stuff like that. It opens up their offense even more. They utilize a whole lot of personnel, 13, 12, 11, whatever how you look at it. It’s going to be a test for us just to get lined up in matching personnel.”

Broncos Talk Fernando Mendoza

The Broncos should be excited on defense, as they get to face quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first road start. It’s going to be a tough day for the rookie, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph likes what he’s seen from Mendoza thus far.

“He’s got the great size, great arm talent, he’s athletic, he’s smart,” Joseph said. “He was poised, I mean did not look shook at all. The first half [against Seahawks] was really good, I think once [Brock] Bowers went out, it kind of hurt the game plan a little bit, but the first drive – I mean it’s 11 plays, touchdown. And he’s making plays with his legs. he’s making throws. … But he is poised, and he can make every single throw and it’s not too big for him.”