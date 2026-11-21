Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is questionable ahead of the Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. Moreover, if Bowers can play and be the go-to guy for Fernando Mendoza, it’s likely that he’s not matched up with a linebacker to cover him.

The Denver defense might count on cornerback Patrick Surtain II to cover Bowers in the game if the tight end gets the green light to play in this game. Ahead of the game in Denver, Bowers shared his thoughts on Surtain, who has covered the tight end in the past when these two rival teams meet.

“He’s a great player,” Bowers told reporters on Nov. 20. “A ton of respect for him, and every time we go after each other, it’s always fun. I mean, he’s a big, strong, physical dude. So it’s always good to see him.”

Moreover, along with potentially having to deal with Surtain in this game, Bowers and the rest of the Raiders team will need to overcome the altitude in this game.

“I mean, you might feel a little bit, but it’s not too bad. I mean, I’m not really thinking about it on game day.”

Brock Bowers on Latest Injury Ahead of Broncos Game

Bowers also spoke about having to deal with injury, as he’s already missed time earlier this season. Moreover, with not a lot of time to build a connection with Mendoza, missing time would also hurt the development of the chemistry the two are looking to develop on the field.

“It’s frustrating,” Bowers said. “It’s just kind of unavoidable sometimes. I mean, you can’t really avoid that. It’s football, so it happens at the end of the day. It’s part of the game, and you just have to keep fighting through and keep coming back.

“… I obviously really wanted to play [in the game against the Seahawks], so I was just doing everything I could to get back out there, like just trying a new tape job and stuff and it just ended up being that I felt it each time I went back out there. So, it was tough. It was tough.”

Sean Payton Shares Thoughts on Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza

With Bowers dealing with his injury during the Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Mendoza went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts for 143 passing yards while posting a 71.5 passer rating. Moreover, the Raiders QB did record a rushing touchdown while also being sacked six times.

Ahead of the game in Denver, Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the Raiders’ rookie signal-caller.

“I know he was sacked six times, had some ups and downs,” Payton told reporters on Nov. 18. “Listen, it’s a tough start. When you play the Super Bowl champion, I remember his college tape well. All of us that would go through the draft process, obviously, he’s a winner.

“The things I see really are just from afar, but you see the quick release and all the things you’re looking for in that position. I’ve heard nothing but great things from people that have been around him.”