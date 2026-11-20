The Las Vegas Raiders lack a No. 1 wide receiver, and it shows when Brock Bowers is out of the lineup with an injury. As a result, this upcoming offseason, the Silver and Black have to find that go-to wideout, whether that be via free agency, trade, or using a high draft pick.

One name that’s been in speculation conversation as a potential fit for the Raiders is Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2027 after playing the 2026 season on a one-year franchise tag.

Now, the Cowboys could decide to franchise him again, but that will be a costly decision, given that a player being tagged for the second consecutive season is paid 120 percent of his previous year’s salary, per CBS Sports.

As a result, Pickens could be hitting the open market. Moreover, former NFL player LeSean McCoy is urging Pickens to leave Dallas.

“If I’m George, I’m leaving,” McCoy said during a Nov. 20 edition of “Up & Adams.” “I came back for what? What’d I come back for? I was hot last year. I should have got paid like every other receiver. If this is a quarterback, he would have gotten paid.”

So far this season, Pickens has played 367 pass snaps, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 81.0. The Cowboys wideout has hauled in 50 receptions on 77 targets for 678 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Moreover, he has averaged 13.6 yards per reception and generated 166 yards after the catch.

George Pickens Told to Get Away From Dysfunctional Cowboys

McCoy noted that it’s time for Pickens to look for greener pastures and find a less dysfunctional organization. While the Raiders have been that in the past, it appears Las Vegas is trending in the right direction with head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek.

“I come back, and we’re not as good,” McCoy added. “We’re not playing well. So if I’m him, I’m leaving. The Cowboys in general are dysfunctional. They’re not a well-run organization.

“I love Jerry Jones, but it’s too much. They don’t take accountability. Every single year, it’s our year. It’s our year. ‘We’re the boys. It’s our year.’ We get to the same thing where they haven’t been to the playoffs in like three or four years.”

Raiders Predicted to Be Landing Spot for George Pickens

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is predicting the Raiders to be one of the two potential destinations (the Los Angeles Chargers being the other destination) for Pickens if the wideout does reach free agency.

Knox also issued a four-year, $140 million contract projection for Pickens in free agency; whether that comes from Dallas, Las Vegas, or another team remains to be seen.

“George Pickens might not be the top wide receiver available on the 2027 market, but that won’t prevent him from being the top target for a lot of teams,” Knox wrote in a Nov. 11 article. “He’s been an elite No. 2 receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. He will only turn 26 in March.”

Moreover, Pickens’ age would be a fit in terms of the Raiders’ timeline and could take advantage of having Fernando Mendoza on a rookie contract. The question will be whether the wideout fits the culture that Las Vegas is building under Kubiak.

Nonetheless, Pickens would be the No. 1 wideout and would give the Raiders more security so they are not too dependent on Bowers, as the offense drastically falls when the tight end misses games.