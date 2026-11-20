Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders had high hopes that second-year running back Ashton Jeanty would take his game to the next level and become one of the best players in the league.

Unfortunately, it has been a rough season for the former first-round draft pick, as he hasn’t really gotten it going in the run game, but has excelled as a pass catcher out of the backfield for the Raiders.

Klint Kubiak Reveals Why Ashton Jeanty is a Good Pass Catcher

Coming into Week 11, Jeanty has only rushed for 380 yards and one rushing touchdown, which obviously isn’t ideal for a player expected to be the lead back for many years to come.

However, Jeanty has caught 46 passes for 417 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about why Jeanty has become a solid receiver in his second season, and it goes back to the Boise State product’s high school days in Texas.

“I think you have to go back to his high school days when he was in Dallas in Frisco playing receiver,” Kubiak said of Jeanty. “He’s a great athlete; he works at both sides of it, and you get drafted that early for a reason. He’s a tremendous athlete.

“When you make plays like he does, you have to be intelligent and read coverage on option routes and seeing the defense, and that’s why he’s such an excellent pass protector because he understands defensive football very well and he’s a great teammate.”

Even though Jeanty has become a threat as a receiver, it remains to be seen whether he’ll ever come around as a dominant player in the run game, as he does show flashes, but struggles with consistency.

Klint Kubiak Opens Up About Fernando Mendoza’s Mindset

In Week 10, the Raiders made the change to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza as their starter after trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round draft pick.

Although he had his fair share of struggles and lost to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, Mendoza showed flashes of potential, especially during his first touchdown, which looked a lot like his rushing touchdown in the national championship game for Indiana.

Kubiak was asked about his rookie quarterback’s mindset heading into his second start, which will be another tough challenge against the division rival Denver Broncos.

“It’s just being comfortable, and I think obviously the less that you have to think about the play calls and the situations,” Kubiak said of Mendoza’s mindset. “The game just comes more and more naturally to you the more reps that you get. So he’s going in the game two, and he’ll keep getting more comfortable.”

It will be the first road game for Mendoza in his NFL career, with the Raiders considered heavy underdogs (-8.5) as of Friday. Kubiak remains confident in his rookie, and we’ll see if the former No. 1 pick can have a bounce-back game and get Las Vegas back in the win column.