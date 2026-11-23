The Las Vegas Raiders fell 38-24 to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 on Nov. 22, and while the loss is a tough pill to swallow as the Silver and Black fall to 4-7, Fernando Mendoza showed promising signs that he’s the franchise QB.

Mendoza went 18-for-37 on his pass attempts for 267 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 88.5. Nonetheless, the concerning stat is that the Raiders QB was sacked five times.

After the loss, running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to “Raiders Gameday Live” and shared his thoughts on Mendoza’s performance.

“He’s a true fighter, man,” Jeanty said. “Through the adversity, he just kept fighting, kept playing, kept making great throws, kept continuing plays. So there’s just a lot to be excited about with him, and he’s only going to keep getting better.”

Jeanty was one of the standout performers in the loss to the Broncos, recording 169 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown. Moreover, the Raiders’ second-year running back spoke about the loss to Denver.

“I think, first of all, the Denver Broncos are a great defense, so kudos to them,” Jeanty added. “But I think we just came out with a mentality that we’re going to run the ball, the whole line moving them off the line of scrimmage and I think the way we rotated as well gave us a good flow. We were just being more physical than them.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza on His Second Start

Moreover, Mendoza spoke about the loss to the Broncos and shared whether he’s feeling more comfortable in his second career regular-season start as the team turns the page to Week 12.

“I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week,” Mendoza told reporters. “They’re both great defenses, both top in the league. However, just felt like I was able to settle in and able to see the entire field better.

“Able to see the entire field while feeling, and there’s still a lot of things to improve on. However, I felt more comfortable, so I’m excited to go and get more snaps and more reps so I can better my teammates.”

Fernando Mendoza on Handling the Pressure From Defenses

Despite being sacked five times in this game, Mendoza notes that he’s handling the pressure better than in his first game. As a result, it’s a good sign that he’s able to anticipate the pressure from the opposing defense, but the number of sacks will have to come down.

“I felt better with it,” Mendoza added. “I felt that I knew when my clock was up or when I needed to plant and throw the ball. There were a couple of times where their defenders made great plays.

“Their safety, No. 9, had a fantastic play where he hit my arm when I was throwing it. But other than that, I felt that I was seeing the pressure better and being able to get it out with more conviction.”

It will be interesting to see if, in Week 12, in primetime, the Raiders can help give Mendoza his first win as a starting QB against the Cleveland Browns.