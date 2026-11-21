The Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a win in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. The team has lost six of its last seven and will have a really hard time getting back into the playoff race if it drops another game.

Unfortunately, they’re set to face a 7-2 Broncos team that has been one of the top teams in the AFC for the last couple of seasons. The Raiders have been one of the healthier teams in the NFL this season, but are starting to get banged up.

Star tight end Brock Bowers is questionable, as is defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and kicker Matt Gay. While those three still have a chance to play, the Raiders will be without a key starter.

Starting defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway has been ruled out with a stinger injury.

Hemingway has already missed one game this season, and this will be the second. He has been the Raiders’ best defensive tackle, so this is a big blow to the defense. The team is already terrible at stopping the run, so being without Hemingway is a problem.

Sean Payton Discusses Klint Kubiak

The Raiders have been at the bottom of the AFC West for a few years now, but head coach Klint Kubiak is hoping to turn things around. He’s still young in his career, but he’s already gained the respect of Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

I have a ton of respect for their family and what he’s doing,” Payton said, via Raiders.com. “There are a lot of ties just to that organization. I think already you can see it on tape what they’re wanting to build and the early success this year. You go through Kansas City, Seattle, Buffalo, these are all teams that are in the thick of it, and they played all those teams to one-score games.”

Raiders’ Special Teams Gets High Praise

The Raiders’ offensive and defensive units have both been impressive this season, but the special teams have easily been the most consistent unit. Broncos assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is impressed with what they’ve done.

“They’ve really done a nice job,” Rizzi said. “They got obviously a whole new staff. [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe DeCamillis, who’s a name that’s recognized around here. Obviously he’s been a long time NFL special teams coordinator. I have a ton of respect for Joe. I’ve known Joe for a long time. Ironically, he was actually at Texas with my son a few years ago. So I think it starts with coaching. When you watch them on film, a huge emphasis in the phases. Then obviously the players, Dylan Laube’s having a phenomenal year as a kick returner, kind of leads the league. It’s not just the 95-yard touchdown. I feel like every time we watch the plays of the week, 40-yard return, 50-yard return, he’s got these chunk plays. Downhill runner, really tough, breaks tackles. So he’s done a really good job there. AJ Cole’s been one of the best punters in our league for the last five years or so. Not only is he punting the ball well, they’re covering well. So Joe’s done a really phenomenal job.”