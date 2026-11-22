Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak aimed a pointed message at the officials at halftime Sunday, after his team drew seven penalties in Denver against the Broncos.

The NFL’s least-penalized team through 10 games was flagged seven times in 30 minutes, while the Denver Broncos drew one, as the Raiders trailed 17-10 at the break.

Kubiak was asked during a brief halftime interview on the CBS broadcast how the Raiders could turn the game around after two turnovers and seven first half penalties.

“They need to call it both ways,” Kubiak said, according to Yahoo Sports. Then he headed for the locker room.

He singled out no specific play or official.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Penalty Recap Against Denver Broncos

The Raiders absorbed seven penalties for 48 yards in the first half. The Broncos had one, a five-yard illegal shift that came five seconds into the game.

DJ Glaze drew a 10-yard holding flag in the opening period, and Tim Keenan III was called for five-yard defensive holding later in that quarter. Eric Stokes then was flagged for a three-yard pass interference penalty at the Las Vegas 4-yard line. Bo Nix threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman eight seconds later on the game clock, putting Denver up 10-0. A 28-yard field goal and an Ashton Jeanty touchdown got Las Vegas back within 17-10 by halftime.

Three more named flags rounded out the list. Isaiah Pola-Mao was penalized 10 yards for an illegal block above the waist on a kickoff return. Cody White drew 10 yards for offensive pass interference that nullified a touchdown, and Taron Johnson was flagged for five-yard illegal contact. A seventh flag completed the total.

Not every call invited the same argument. Holding and illegal-block penalties are largely objective, while pass interference and illegal contact depend on an official’s judgment. Coverage of the first half did not single out a specific uncalled Denver foul. Fans did, pointing to Broncos linemen moving before the snap on multiple plays.

Kubiak Remark Draws Reaction, Raiders Record in Focus

Discipline has defined Kubiak’s first season as Raiders head coach, so seven flags in one half is out of character for this team. The Raiders came into the game averaging 5.4 penalties per game, and in 10 games had been flagged 54 times for 413 yards, or 41.3 yards a game. They also rank first in the NFL in fewest penalty yards per game, and through 10 games none of their contests had included five or more defensive penalties. The league average is 7.2 penalties per game, with 58.0 penalty yards.

By halftime Sunday, they had already topped their own per-game average.

The ESPN NFL account posted the clip from the CBS telecast, and fans responded with strong support for the coach. Underdog NFL also shared the video, along with ClutchPoints and local Raiders reporters. “Love when coaches just speak it how it is,” one fan wrote. Another said Kubiak was “100% right” and that the officials had been “awful.”

Accounts covering the team also noted the financial exposure of criticizing officials.

“Klint Kubiak said damn the fine,” read one post that put the first-half count at seven penalties to Denver’s one.

Whether the NFL responds is unsettled. Kubiak’s team had two punts blocked as it fell behind, and a report said Kubiak might soon hear from the league over the halftime remark.