Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza will have his second career NFL regular-season start as the Silver and Black hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in Week 11 on Nov. 22.

Mendoza will be looking to have a better performance than he did in his first regular-season start in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. In the loss to the Seahawks, Mendoza went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts for 143 passing yards while posting a 71.5 passer rating and recording one rushing touchdown.

Ahead of the Broncos game, former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito shared his advice to Mendoza and Las Vegas in order for them to get a road win in Denver.

“I want to see [Mendoza] be accurate, move the ball, get the ball to the playmakers, make short completions, get the offense going,” Incognito said in a Nov. 22 video from “Initial Contact.” “Hopefully they can find some sort of a run game so they can get into their play-action game.

“I think he throws for a passing touchdown [against the Broncos]. I think he throws for a passing touchdown, but I also think he has an interception.”

Fernando Mendoza Should Get Simplified Playcalling Against Broncos

Moreover, Incognito notes how he sees Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calling this game against the Broncos, as he can lean on plays that the team didn’t use against Seattle, given Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knew the offense.

“They gave up six sacks against Seattle last week,” Incognito added. “I expect the pressure rate and the sack rate to be much higher against these Denver Broncos. Don’t turn the ball over. Hopefully, put up a touchdown and get this thing going. They have to have a clean, tight game plan coming in. He has to recognize it, and if he sees something, he needs to communicate that to [Tyler] Linderbaum so they can make their checks.

“That’s what I think we’re going to see. I think we’re going to see a smaller package. Kubiak has this big package that he wants to run, obviously running it against his former colleague, Mike Macdonald. He knows all the answers to that offense. So what I think they’re going to do is simplify things going into this game, simplify the pass protection, [and] simplify the run game.”

How Can Raiders Get Running Game Going?

Incognito also noted how the Raiders can get the run game going, as the team has struggled all season to get consistent production from their running backs. With Mendoza now under center, Kubiak has to figure out a way to get the run game going to help his rookie QB.

“If I were them, to get the run game going, I would line up and run it,” Incognito said. “I’d get out there in 12 and 13 personnel; I’d get out there in 22. I’d get the fullback in the game.

“I would line up and run it. Kubiak’s using a lot of shifts and a lot of motions. It’s manipulating the box. It’s making the reads for the offensive line up front a little difficult. So, old school: bring the fullback in the game, line up, run it, run boss.”