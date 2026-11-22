The Las Vegas Raiders were prepared for the worst when star tight end Brock Bowers had to leave the Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. While head coach Klint Kubiak called the injury “significant,” Bowers was able to practice this week.

The Raiders listed him as questionable, which was a good sign that he could play in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get ready in time. The Raiders officially listed him as inactive vs. the Broncos.

This is pretty bad news for the Raiders. Bowers is the only player on offense consistently making plays. Without him, it’s hard to see how they’ll be able to score points against a very good Broncos defense.

Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech really have to step up if the Raiders are going to have any chance.

The team now just has to hope that this is a one-week absence for Bowers. He’s already missed two games previously. He’s an elite player when he’s on the field, but the injury issues are starting to pile up. The Raiders’ bye week is coming up, so they may choose to rest him until they get through that.

Fernando Mendoza In For Tough Time

The Raiders were methodical in how they first decided to play rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but there could be some regret. His debut was against the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and it didn’t go well.

Now he gets to play another elite defense without his best offensive weapon. The Raiders just need to hope that Mendoza can get out of the game unscathed. It’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to score very many points against the Broncos. They can’t run the ball, and the wide receivers have been terrible.

Now, the Broncos’ offense also isn’t very good. If the Raiders’ defense can have a good game, they’ll have a chance to pull off the upset, but it’s highly unlikely this game ends up being a shootout.

Mendoza Has Broncos’ Respect

Mendoza only has one game under his belt, but he gained a lot of fans during his time in college. He may have had an underwhelming debut, but expectations are still very high for him.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has a lot of respect for Mendoza’s game.

“He’s got the great size, great arm talent, he’s athletic, he’s smart,” Joseph said, via Raiders.com. “He was poised, I mean did not look shook at all. The first half [against Seahawks] was really good, I think once [Brock] Bowers went out, it kind of hurt the game plan a little bit, but the first drive – I mean it’s 11 plays, touchdown. And he’s making plays with his legs. he’s making throws. … But he is poised, and he can make every single throw and it’s not too big for him.”

Mendoza is going to be seeing the Broncos a lot over the course of his career, so he has to hope he’s able to make a strong first impression.