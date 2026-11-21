The Las Vegas Raiders have some injuries to keep an eye on heading into the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway has already been ruled out, with tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and kicker Matt Gay all questionable.

The Raiders decided to elevate tight end Carter Runyon and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad.

This isn’t the most encouraging sign that Bowers will be able to play, but the Raiders did elevate Runyon last week. Williams being elevated could also be a sign that Fatukasi might not be able to go.

The good news is that the Raiders haven’t signed a kicker and haven’t elevated Kansei Matsuzawa, so that should mean that Gay will be ready to play against the Broncos. The Raiders and Broncos often play in close games, so having the right kicker will be important.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain Discusses Bowers

Bowers’ status is very important heading into Sunday. He’s the Raiders’ best offensive player and the only receiver who can consistently get open.

If he does play, he’s going to have a tough day going against All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain. Surtain doesn’t even look at Bowers as a true tight end.

“Some people think that he’s a tight end, I think he’s a receiver the way they utilize him in the route tree,” Surtain said. “I feel like his route tree and his yards per target is very telling. They utilize him in a multitude of ways that you have to be keyed in about. It’s all about honing in on the details and understanding how they’re trying to use him.”

All Eyes on Fernando Mendoza

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a tough time in his first start against the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos offer another tough challenge. Broncos head coach Sean Payton acknowledged that the Raiders’ schedule hasn’t done Mendoza any favors, but he’s a fan of the young quarterback.

“It’s a tough start obviously when you play the Super Bowl champion,” Payton said. “I remember his college tape well. All of us that would go through the draft process. Obviously he’s a winner. The things I see really are just from afar, but you see the quick release and all the things you’re looking for in that position. I’ve heard nothing but great things from people that have been around him.”

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix also agreed that Mendoza had to play a really tough defense in his debut, but he’s confident that the young quarterback will continue to improve.

“It’s not easy and for his credit, he played a really good defense last week, he’s going to play a really good one this week and it’s just not easy,” Nix said. “And unfortunately the world’s not going to give him any time to go through the obstacles it takes as a rookie quarterback. But for him, he’ll continue to develop. He’s a smart kid and he’s played in big moments in college and I think that does translate.”