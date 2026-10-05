Ashton Jeanty Gives Blunt Health Update After Raiders’ Loss to Chiefs

Ashtony Jeanty had 126 yards from scrimmage in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ 30-27 Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 4. Still, the Raiders running back left the game with the trainers for a moment, but he would return.

Jeanty dealt with an ankle injury before the start of the 2026 NFL season, so it may still be lingering. Nonetheless, despite the scare during the game, the Raiders star shared good news regarding his health after the loss to the Chiefs.

“I’m feeling all right,” Jeanty told reporters after the game (h/t Vegas Sports Today). “Just gotta get back to work, keep rehabbing, [and] keep making sure… I’m going to continue to keep getting better and stronger. It’s getting stronger, and I feel like I’m going to be 100 percent real soon.”

As for running the football, Jeanty was asked why he hasn’t been able to replicate his Week 1 production. Over four games, Jeanty has only gone over 100 yards rushing in that one game against the Miami Dolphins, as teams over the last three weeks have limited his production on the ground.

“I think we just got to be better,” Jeanty added. “Simple as that. Make the plays out there. They’re there. So it starts with us, starts with me. Got to break tackles and just make bigger plays when they’re available.”

Ashton Jeanty on Raiders Fighting Until the End

Moreover, Jeanty did praise the team’s ability to fight back and give themselves a chance to tie the game late after going down 30-19 with only a handful of minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“We’re gonna play till the clock hits zero,” Jeanty added. “We’re gonna fight and find a way to try to win. We fell short today, but we’re gonna watch the film, regather everything, and come back to attack next week.”

Despite the loss, the Raiders will look to take the positives from this game and build on them heading into their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots, who are coming off a win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Patrick Mahomes has Message for Raiders’ Defense

Patrick Mahomes went 15-for-30 on his pass attempts for 225 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a passer rating of 97.2. After the win, Mahomes credited the Raiders with being a major challenge, and the Dareke Young fumble on the kickoff was the break Kansas City needed to beat the Silver and Black.

“That’s a good football team,” Mahomes told reporters postgame. “First off, defensively, they got a lot of veteran guys that came over to add to the talent they had.

“The D-line, the linebackers, and then the secondary all were playing together and really getting us off the field a lot of the time. We had some explosive plays there, especially toward the end, that really helped us. But that’s a really good football team.”

Both teams will meet again late in the season on Jan. 10, 2027, and it will be interesting to see whether this game has any playoff or AFC West implications.