Raiders May Need to Address Ashton Jeanty Problem Soon

Running back Ashton Jeanty had sky-high expectations coming into the NFL. When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him, the hope was that he’d be a major difference maker from the get-go.

His rookie season ended up being a disappointing one, as he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry. However, his poor play was mostly blamed on bad playcalling and dreadful offensive line play.

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as head coach in the offseason, who is known for being able to build strong run games. The team also spent a ton of money to sign Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

Jeanty looked like a different player in Week 1, having rushed for 102 yards and catching two touchdowns. Unfortunately, the last three games haven’t been nearly as productive.

Jeanty is averaging 3.4 yards per carry this season, which is worse than last season. Prior to the season, the running back hurt his ankle in practice. It looked like he could miss time, but he ended up being healthy enough to play in Week 1.

Now that the Raiders are four games in, it’s clear that his ankle isn’t fully healthy. He’s been seen limping several times during games. Jeanty even admitted after the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that his ankle is still recovering.

“I’m feeling alright,” Jeanty said after the Chiefs game. “Just got to get back to work and keep rehabbing and keep making it stronger. … I feel like I’m going to be 100% real soon.”

Should Raiders Give Jeanty Time Off?

Jeanty isn’t going to ask for time off. He’s an intense competitor who is used to getting a heavy workload. If it’s up to him, he’s going to play unless he physically can’t stand up.

That’s why the Raiders may want to consider saving him from himself. The offensive line play hasn’t been great in the run game, but Jeanty also doesn’t seem to have the burst or tackle-breaking ability he showed as a rookie.

It might not be the worst idea to give him a game off to really let his ankle heal. Jeanty was on the Raiders’ injury report heading into Week 5 against the New England Patriots, but he was still a full participant in practice. It doesn’t appear the Raiders are ready to consider sitting him quite yet.

Kubiak Takes Blame for Run Game Struggles

Had the Raiders been able to run the ball more effectively against the Chiefs, they likely would have won that game. They just couldn’t get many positive runs.

There could be any number of reasons why the Raiders are struggling to run the ball, but Kubiak is taking the blame.

“I put it on myself,” Kubiak told reporters Monday. “I’ve got to put our guys in better position.”

Kubiak believes the Raiders have good personnel, but the coaching staff is failing them right now.

“We’ve got solid backs, we’ve got a solid offensive line. Myself and the coaching staff, there’s plenty of things we can do better for our players,” Kubiak said.