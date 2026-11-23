It’s been a challenging 2026 NFL season for Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. However, in the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos, Jeanty showed that he can be a key piece in head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Jeanty recorded 169 yards from scrimmage along with a receiving touchdown. Moreover, with Brock Bowers out for the game against the Broncos, Las Vegas needed other players to step up, and the second-year running back answered the call.

Nonetheless, former NFL offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse and Ted Nguyen want Jeanty to keep showing this version for the remainder of the season as the Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns in primetime in Week 12 on Nov. 29.

“This is the Jeanty that I think [the Raiders] need,” Newhouse said in a Nov. 23 video from the “Just Win Podcast.” “From last year to this year, he’s lost his last gear, and to me, that is directly correlated to the injury. I know it sounds like we’re making excuses for him.

“No rookie running back goes from the first year to the second year and loses as much as it feels like he’s lost from a quickness standpoint without it being injury-related. I just don’t buy that he’s all of a sudden not the dynamic running back that they drafted, but he’s still got enough in there, and we saw [against the Broncos] what he can do.”

Ashton Jeanty Might Have His Explosiveness Back

Moreover, Nguyen pointed out a promising stat that could lead the Raiders to believe that this version of Jeanty that they saw against the Broncos is the one the team will be seeing for the remainder of the season.

“According to Next Gen Stats, on that big run, he hit 21.38 miles per hour, which is the fastest he’s ever run in his entire NFL career,” Nguyen said in the same video. “So maybe he’s getting some of that explosiveness back.

“He definitely looked a lot different in the open field. This was his best game of the season by far, and this is the Ashton Jeanty we expect to see. He made a difference in both the passing game and the running game.”

Raiders’ Klint Kubiak on Jack Bech’s Performance

Jeanty wasn’t the only player who stepped up without Bowers to give rookie QB Fernando Mendoza some help.

Jack Bech was a reliable target in the passing game too for Mendoza, recording eight receptions on nine targets for 88 receiving yards and one touchdown. After the loss, Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on Bech’s performance.

“I thought our guys did good, Jalen and Jack,” Kubiak told reporters postgame. “I was not surprised, but those guys had to step up, and I thought they did. We did have some drops today, but overall, I thought they did a good job.

“[Bech] has always been gritty, always been a great teammate, and then you get opportunities against a really good defense, and he made plays. So I’m happy for him. I’m not surprised. He makes those plays in practice, and with Brock out, he gets opportunities to go produce.”