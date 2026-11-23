The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the healthier teams in the NFL this season, but they’ve finally started to deal with injuries. Against the Denver Broncos, starting defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway had to sit out due to an injury.

During the game, Adam Butler, Tim Keenan and JJ Pegues all had to leave due to injuries. Folorunso Fatukasi and Thomas Booker are the only remaining healthy defensive tackles on the active roster.

To make matters even more concerning, Fatukasi and Booker were both on the injury report heading into Week 11. The Raiders are already soft at defensive tackle, so missing several players could be a big problem.

Seventh-round pick Brandon Cleveland is on the practice squad, but he hasn’t played a game this season. Chris Williams was active against the Broncos and will likely be elevated again. According to head coach Klint Kubiak, the Raiders are strongly considering signing another defensive tackle in free agency.

“We’ve got guys that are on the practice squad that are going to have to step up,” Kubiak told reporters on Monday. “We’re gonna have to take a look outside and probably bring some guys in. That’s where we’re at right now. We’ve got to make sure that the guys that are coming in from the practice squad are ready to roll.”

DTs Raiders Could Target

It remains to be seen how serious the injuries are to the defensive tackles, but the Raiders would be wise to add at least one more. Veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is currently a free agent. He has started 108 games in his career, so he’s somebody who could step in and help.

If the Raiders want somebody who is already on another team’s practice squad, they could call up old friend Jihad Ward. He’s currently on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, but could be poached if Las Vegas gives him an active roster spot. He was previously a second-round pick of the Raiders.

Bilal Nichols is another former Raider who is currently a free agent. He has worked with defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before, so there’s some familiarity.

The team may also go with a younger player, as they clearly aren’t in the playoff mix and could want to see if they can find an emerging young player instead of an aging veteran.

Kubiak Liked What He Saw From Jermod McCoy

The Raiders’ secondary has had some big problems this season. Against the Broncos, the team finally gave rookie fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy his first start.

He made some plays, but also got beat a few times. Kubiak isn’t ready to declare him a starter going forward, but he liked a lot of what he saw from the rookie.

“I thought Jermod did some good things yesterday,” Kubiak said. “Obviously, he had a high snap count. There’s plenty of things he’s got to continue to improve on. But I liked where he’s headed with his trajectory.”

If McCoy stays healthy, he has a chance to be an impact player, so the Raiders will likely try to see how far they can push him this season.