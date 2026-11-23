After a prolonged controversy, the San Francisco 49ers finally granted wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk a release. He’s been trying to get away from the team for over a year, but he went about it in a way that made the 49ers not want to do him any favors.

Aiyuk hasn’t played a football game in over two years, and he can be a big headache for a team to deal with. There aren’t going to be many teams lining up to sign him. That said, the last time he played nearly a full season, he had 1,342 receiving yards.

Aiyuk is a talented player, and it’s possible that he just wasn’t a personality fit in San Francisco. If he goes to the right team, he could be an impact player again. There’s talk of a contending team trying to sign him ahead of the playoffs, but that seems unlikely.

There are too many question marks with him, and the last thing a contending team wants to deal with is a wide receiver causing drama in the locker room. That’s why it would make more sense for him to go to a team that has less spotlight. The Washington Commanders are already linked to him, but the Las Vegas Raiders also make some sense.

Why Raiders Are Logical Landing Spot for Aiyuk

The Commanders remain the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk. He has a relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the team needs wide receiver help. However, an underrated talking point is that Commanders general manager Adam Peters spent seven years working with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan.

Any negative intel they have on Aiyuk will likely get relayed to Peters. He may simply not want to reward a player who gave his former colleagues such a hard time.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak should also be very familiar with Aiyuk, as he was on the 49ers’ coaching staff in 2023, which was the wide receiver’s best season. Since he was coaching, he should have a very good idea of how Aiyuk is as a player and a person.

The Raiders are desperate for wide receiver help, especially with tight end Brock Bowers dealing with an ankle injury. For Aiyuk, the Raiders would make a lot of sense. He’s from Nevada, and he’d have the chance to be featured heavily in the offense.

Worth The Risk

Aiyuk’s ending with the 49ers is a huge red flag, but prior to that, he had a clean record and was considered a good teammate. In no world should the Raiders give him a big multi-year contract, but giving him a chance on the practice squad wouldn’t come with any risk.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza needs playmakers to throw to, and Aiyuk should be familiar with the type of offense Kubiak runs. If he starts causing headaches, he’d be easy to cut ties with. If he’s a good soldier and plays well, the Raiders would have the chance to give him another contract in the offseason and perhaps solve their need for a No. 1 wide receiver.