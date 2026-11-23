Another game, another week the Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense gave up over 30 points. They nearly set the NFL record for most games in a row giving up 30+ points, but finally broke that streak against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

The defensive turnaround didn’t last long, as the Raiders gave up 38 points in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos. Seven of the points came from an interception on offense, so the Raiders’ defense was only responsible for giving up 31 points, which still isn’t good.

The Broncos don’t have a great offense, so there was no excuse for the Raiders’ defense to not be at least a little bit successful. The score could’ve been even worse if it weren’t for a couple of dropped passes.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is having a very rough debut season. The Raiders were hoping that he could be a rising star after a few solid seasons coaching the defensive line. Head coach Klint Kubiak has stood behind Leonard, but the defense is clearly a mess. The Raiders’ defense was better last season with a less talented roster.

Calls to Fire Leonard Growing

It’s easy to understand why the Raiders took a chance on Leonard. He had previous experience working under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, which is the type of defense Kubiak wanted to run.

Kubiak was also hired late in the game, so many of the top defensive coordinator candidates were already off the board. It just hasn’t worked out, which means the Raiders may need to pivot. Many fans are already ready to see Leonard let go.

“Fire Rob Leonard bro this defense is horrible,” one fan wrote on X.

“This is some of the worst watchable football I’ve ever seen and I can’t watch this game anymore,” another fan commented. “I support Fernando, but when they start getting more depth and better players on offense, I’m just not watching it. Rob Leonard has to be fired. I’ll say it every day until he’s fired.”

“How do you get worse than Rob Leonard? Just fire him,” one more fan wrote.

At this point, the Raiders may just ride it out with Leonard and make a change in the offseason.

Penalties Killed Raiders

The Raiders did a lot of things wrong against the Broncos, but the penalties were a huge factor. Las Vegas committed nine penalties for 63 yards, many coming at key moments.

This comes a week after the Raiders committed zero penalties against the Seahawks. Kubiak wasn’t happy with how undisciplined the Raiders played in Denver.

“That’s not going to win any games, that’s unacceptable,” Kubiak said after the game. “You gotta go look at the tape and look at everyone individually, but you’re not going to win with nine penalties.”

The Raiders are losing regardless of how many penalties they commit. The problems are much deeper than undisciplined football. The Raiders are still a work in progress, but there are signs they’re headed in the right direction. It’s going to be another season or two before they’re really ready to compete.