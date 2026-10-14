Raiders Want to Make Ashton Jeanty Move That RB Is Resistant to Accept: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ run game has been a major disappointment this season. Head coach Klint Kubiak had one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL last season with the Seattle Seahawks, and the team signed arguably the best blocking center in the NFL, Tyler Linderbaum.

So far, the results haven’t been great. The Raiders have the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, and starting running back Ashton Jeanty is averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

There are myriad reasons as to why the Raiders can’t run the ball, but a big one is that Jeanty just isn’t healthy. He hurt his ankle in practice right before the season, and it’s clear he’s still hurting. He’s now also dealing with a foot injury. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Raiders want to give Jeanty some time off, but he is eager to keep playing.

“Second-year Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is having a disappointing season,” Graziano wrote. “He rushed for 27 yards on 10 carries in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Patriots, though he did have 50 receiving yards on three catches. Jeanty has been bothered by an ankle injury since the preseason and is now dealing with a foot injury as well. He was questionable to play Sunday and only got cleared after a nine-minute pregame workout and discussion with team trainers and coaches. But keep an eye on this situation.

“The Raiders have internally discussed giving Jeanty a week off to heal at some point. He does not want to take a week off and has pushed to play through the injuries. But the Raiders’ bye isn’t until Week 13, and there may come a week in the near future where they decide the best thing for Jeanty and for the team is to rest him. They have confidence in rookie running back Mike Washington Jr.’s ability to hold things down for a game or two with Dylan Laube backing him up, if it came to that.”

Should Raiders Sit Jeanty?

Jeanty and the Raiders’ running game are totally ineffective right now. Sitting the running back actually wouldn’t change much for the offense. Jeanty has been a good receiver out of the backfield, but Mike Washington Jr. can also do that.

If Jeanty’s ankle and foot are what’s holding him back, he needs to take some time to recover. His inability to make plays isn’t helping the offense. It’s admirable that he wants to push through the pain, but it would be better for the team in the long run if he had a chance to get close to 100%.

Raiders Need to Figure Run Game Out Soon

After a 3-0 start to the season, the Raiders have dropped back-to-back games. It’s going to be difficult to score points if the team can’t run the ball.

The Raiders do have the talent to figure it out. Jeanty has proven he can be a difference maker when healthy, and Washington has shown some really promising signs. The run blocking needs to be better, but the running backs also need to make more plays.