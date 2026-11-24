Fernando Mendoza answered questions regarding whether he’s the franchise QB for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the Silver and Black’s 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 on Nov. 22, Mendoza delivered a performance that gave the Raiders reason to believe they have their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Mendoza completed 18 of 37 pass attempts for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, posting an 88.5 passer rating. He was also sacked five times, an issue the Raiders will need to clean up.

With only one game against the Broncos, Cecil Lammey of Denver Sports 104.3 believes Mendoza will be a problem for Sean Payton and Co. for as long as the Raiders QB is in the division.

“The other best news that we got from the Broncos game is this, and if you don’t like this, get as offended as you like,” Lammey said in a Nov. 23 video from Denver Sports 104.3. “The Raiders are going to be a problem with Fernando Mendoza. Now, the Broncos snuffed them out. Make no doubt about it.

“The Broncos were like, ‘Oh, you’re going to show a little fight? I’m just going to shove your head back down in the toilet.’ That’s exactly what this Broncos team did. But I was watching Fernando Mendoza, and the kid was not getting rattled. Vance Joseph was sending the house. Full stop. Vance Joseph was sending everybody, and Fernando Mendoza was not rattled.”

Raiders Get Strong Message on Fernando Mendoza

Moreover, Benjamin Solak of ESPN is another media member stating that the Raiders have a special QB despite losing to the Broncos in Week 11.

“This boy is big,” Solak said in a Nov. 23 video from ESPN Podcast. “This boy is smart. This boy’s got an arm. This boy can move, and he clearly, clearly gets it. His touchdown to Ian Thomas, yet another under-center play-action fake. He does the little guitar fake. We talked about it last week. He puts the ball in his belly and then lets the empty hand ride with the running back on the play-action fake—very Aaron Rodgers-esque.

“You look like you’re playing the electric guitar. He has the tempo of it down. He relaxes his stride as if he’s watching the run, and then he whips back into the rollout. Patrick Surtain’s in conflict. Drops the ball over his head. Touchdown. Big boy, throws a good ball fast, runs around, makes good decisions. I see it. We’re there. He’s gonna be good.”

Fernando Mendoza Feeling Comfortable After Second Start

Moreover, Mendoza spoke about the loss to the Broncos and shared that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second regular-season start as the team looks to get its first win of the season next week against Cleveland.

“I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week,” Mendoza told reporters after the loss to the Broncos. “They’re both great defenses, both top in the league. However, just felt like I was able to settle in and able to see the entire field better.

“Able to see the entire field while feeling, and there’s still a lot of things to improve on. However, I felt more comfortable, so I’m excited to go and get more snaps and more reps so I can better my teammates.”