Ashton Jeanty Injury Update: Will Raiders RB Return Against Chiefs?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, suffering an apparent leg injury.

Jeanty went down on a third-quarter run and was limped off the field. Though he was able to return on the next drive, he continued to split carries with rookie running back Mike Washington.

Raiders Would Take Big Loss if Ashton Jeanty Can’t Return

Injury analyst Jeff Mueller noted that Jeanty’s injury appeared to be the same leg that had given him problems through the preseason.

“Ok well, Ashton Jeanty now injured again,” Mueller wrote in a post on X. “Concern on right ankle and knee on this awkward tackle. Limped off. Has been managing the right ankle since August.”

There had been injury concerns for Jeanty even before he was taken out of the game, with some noting that he appeared to be playing hurt.

“Ashton Jeanty is grimacing nearly every play, very clearly injured,” noted reporter Jeff Ammirante in a post on X. “He needs to sit out a couple of weeks.”

The Raiders were leading 13-10 when Jeanty went out, with the Raiders fizzling out on the drive and punting to the Chiefs.

Ashton Jeanty Could Return

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill reported that Jeanty appeared to be healthy enough to return and was trying to convince the team to put him back in the game.

“Ashton Jeanty has not gone to the tent,” Hill wrote in a post on X. “He is on the sidelines with his helmet on and appears to be lobbying to get back in the game.”