Raiders Issued Blunt Ashton Jeanty Take Amid Trade Speculation

It’s been a challenging season for Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. From the running-game perspective, he’s only had one game in which he has rushed for over 100 yards, which came in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Nonetheless, in the passing game, Jeanty has been impactful, as he’s recorded at least 50 receiving yards in four of the last five games for the Silver and Black. Despite that production, the second-year running back will need to fight for his carries.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak stated on Nov. 2 that the team’s backfield touch distribution between Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. will be a “moving target.”

Despite this remark from Kubiak, former Raiders running back Rashad Jennings believes the team needs to figure out whether Jeanty fits the coach’s system; if not, then the business side has to rear its head.

“Here’s the thing that you have to ask yourself: Sometimes you have a talented guy, and sometimes you have a guy who fits the system,” Jennings said during a Nov. 5 appearance on “Yahoo! Sports Daily.”

“It’s great when it works out, and you have a talented guy who fits the system. In this situation, the question would not be, ‘Is Ashton Jeanty a good ballplayer?’ That’s irrelevant.

“He’s in the league as a first-round draft pick. We know that. But is Washington a better fit for the system? If your answer is yes, then it’s time to put him on the market. From a business perspective, let’s shop him around as well.”

Raiders HC on B ackfield Touch Distribution Decision

Even though Jeanty will need to fight for his touches out of the backfield, that doesn’t mean it will stay like this, as Kubiak also stated.

“You see where your team is at and who’s playing the best ball at the time,“ Kubiak said on Nov. 2 (h/t Pro Football Talk). “It’s a 17-game regular season where things change every week. They’ve been changing at guard, they change up front defensively, they change at corner. That’s the NFL.

“We have a young roster and we’re going to give guys opportunities and see what fits us best. But your 11, whether you’re playing really well or not playing well at all, it’s always going to change a little bit.”

Ashton Jeanty’s Name Is Now in Trade Speculation

With Jeanty having a challenging season, it’s no surprise that his name is in the trade speculation conversation. In a Nov. 5 article, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell stated that the Raiders running back would be an ideal fit with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline or as a potential offseason move.

“Leaning into the idea of trading for young players on rookie deals, would the Packers consider trading for … Ashton Jeanty?” Barnwell wrote. “They’ve gone after Raiders players quite often over the past few offseasons, and Jeanty would be an opportunity to acquire a running back who had excellent pedigree coming out of college at a relatively low cost.

“Jeanty has struggled so far as a pro, but his pass-catching ability gives him a solid floor, and he would find it easier to access his explosiveness in a better offense. Jeanty could be part of a rotation alongside Josh Jacobs before taking over once Green Bay decides to move on from its current starter.”