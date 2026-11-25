Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza is looking to build on his production in the Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos. The rookie QB finished 18-of-37 on his pass attempts for 267 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, earning an 88.5 passer rating.

Moreover, Mendoza will have an opportunity to showcase himself to the national audience as the Raiders face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on “Sunday Night Football.”

Ahead of the game against Las Vegas, Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg spoke to the media on Nov. 25 and shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from Mendoza in the rookie’s first two games.

“Pretty impressive. I mean, really impressive,” Rutenberg told reporters. “Obviously, highly touted coming out, and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who’s obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they’re having the success they are.”

Rutenberg also noted what goes into his game plan to prepare his defense for Mendoza, noting that he’s looking at all the tape, even dating back to the Raiders QB’s college tenure.

“You got to look at everything,” Rutenberg added.

Cleveland Knows Raiders Offense Can Be Dangerous

Moreover, Rutenberg knows that the Raiders offense can be explosive with Mendoza running the show.

“It’s not just him,” Rutenberg said. “The offensive line does a great job protecting in front of him. They’ve got real skill across the board on the perimeter, whether it’s Bowers, Tucker, Gentry, number 4, Mike Washington Jr., the running back. Really, they’re a skilled offense, and it’s impressive to see what he’s doing with them.”

It will be interesting to see if the entire Raiders offense can build off what they did against Denver and secure the first win for Mendoza as a starting QB.

Fernando Mendoza Scares Former Browns Player

Meanwhile, former Browns player Hanford Dixon stated that he sees Cleveland as the favorite in this game and one that they should win. However, the X-factor for him is Mendoza, and he scares Dixon when it comes to what the Raiders can do on offense.

“When I look at this, it is a game that I think we should win,” Dixon said in a Nov. 23 video from BIGPLAY Cleveland’s YouTube channel. “This is a game that I expect us to win, but I have to say this. This football team really scares me, and it all starts with their quarterback, Mendoza.

“You look at this kid right now; you look at him his first week when he started; you look at him [against the Broncos] to when he started; it looked like night and day. [Mendoza is] starting to, I think, figure things out.

“He is one of those guys, and we always knew that he’s a very smart kid. He’s a smart quarterback, but he’s a guy that he’s starting to feel comfortable sitting there in the pocket. He’s starting to feel comfortable playing the quarterback position.”