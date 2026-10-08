Raiders, Bears Floated as Trade Fits for Veteran With 37 Career Sacks

The Las Vegas Raiders could be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Silver and Black are sitting at 3-1 heading into Week 5. Moreover, the Raiders showed in the Week 4 loss that they can go toe-to-toe with any team, which they’ll need to do through this next stretch of games.

Las Vegas will face the New England Patriots and will be looking for a bounce-back win. If the Raiders can move to 4-1, that would just add more fuel that they’ll be buyers with the trade deadline nearing on Nov. 10.

So, what player could Las Vegas be a fit for? PFF’s Bradley Locker believes that the Raiders, along with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Patriots, could be a trade destination for Washington Commanders veteran defensive lineman Daron Payne.

“Payne is another player whose tenure in Washington has perhaps lasted longer than anticipated,” Locker wrote in an Oct. 7 article.

“His lucrative contract extension has not aged well, with Payne sitting below a 63.0 overall PFF grade in four straight years. Despite ineffectiveness rushing the passer, Payne has flashed in the run game this year with a 77th-percentile PFF run-defense grade (62.1).”

The 29-year-old has spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Commanders, recording 240 solo tackles, 200 assisted tackles, 37 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and one interception while earning one Pro Bowl selection, per StatMuse.

Nonetheless, this season, Payne has had five solo tackles and three assisted tackles in four games, per StatMuse. Still, he can be a major impact for a team looking to improve their defensive line midseason.

Commanders Have to Consider Selling Veterans on Expiring Deals

Moreover, with the Commanders sitting at 1-3 and potentially looking at 1-4, Washington has to start considering trading, or at least being open to moving, certain veteran players like Payne.

“With the Commanders already 1-3 and owning only 11% playoff odds, the pending free agent Payne could soon wear another uniform,” Locker added in his article.

“49ers defensive linemen are dead last in run-defense grade through Week 4, while the Patriots and Bears also rank in the bottom five — making Payne a fit for each.”

Raiders Urged to Improve Wideout Room at Trade Deadline

While bolstering the defensive line would be ideal, others would like to see the Raiders improve their wideout group. As a result, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided sees the Silver and Black as a potential landing spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Brian Thomas Jr.

In his trade pitch, Wilcox has the Raiders send a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Thomas and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

“Las Vegas doesn’t have hardly any Day 3 draft capital to work with in 2027 and isn’t really in the position to cough up all of its Day 3 picks,” Wilcox wrote in a Sept. 29 article. “They swap picks with Jacksonville to keep a fifth-round pick in 2027 while also surrendering a sixth-round pick in 2028.

“The Raiders have been linked to Thomas throughout the offseason and preseason if the Jags were going to move on from him. They need help in their receiver room, and Thomas is a great asset to start with.”