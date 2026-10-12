Raiders Urged to Bench $3.6M Offensive Starter Ahead of Bills Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a tough 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, and one weak spot was along the offensive line, which allowed three sacks and a 44.8% pressure rate. While it’s a collective effort up front, one offensive lineman in particular had an extremely poor showing — left guard Spencer Burford.

Against the Patriots, Burford allowed nine pressures. That puts his total at 23 pressures allowed this season, the most by any left guard in the NFL.

The Raiders signed him to a one-year, $3.6M deal this offseason in hopes that he would help shore up the interior along with center Tyler Linderbaum and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and it might be time for the Raiders to bench him.

Raiders Should Bench Left Guard Spencer Burford

Raiders fans have had enough watching Spencer Burford, and they are letting it be known on social media.

“@klintkubiak Cmon coach. Time to sit Burford.” @boozeman37

“Spencer Burford has struggled at LG. I’d consider moving JPJ to LG and Caleb Rogers to RG. Something needs to change up front.” @RaiderDhillon1

“Zuhn or Rogers should be starting there.” @SALivermore

For one, the Raiders signed Burford to a reasonably cheap short-term deal. Benching him wouldn’t be the worst decision in the world, and Las Vegas has one option who can take his spot — Caleb Rogers.

Rookie Trey Zuhn III is currently dealing with a knee injury but could play at left guard when he’s healthy; the Raiders have the option to either put Caleb Rogers at left guard or put him at right guard, where he’s played since being drafted last season, and move JPJ over to the LG spot.

Either way, there should be a change on the offensive line.

Klint Kubiak Comments on Offensive Line Struggles

Thankfully for Raiders fans, the team has a head coach who understands there needs to be change on the offensive line, and a head coach who takes accountability for the team’s struggles.

“We have to look at everything,” Klint Kubiak said when asked about the potential to shuffle the offensive line. “We have to improve there. It’s something I’ve been saying for multiple weeks now that’s not getting done, and so, as a coaching staff, it falls on me. It falls on me to get it fixed.”

Kubiak knows something needs to be done, but it’ll be interesting to see whether he would actually bench Spencer Burford or opt to go a different route.

Either way, something needs to be done soon, or else the Raiders’ promising start to the season will be for nothing.