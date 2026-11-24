The Las Vegas Raiders lost 38-24 to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 22 in Week 11, dropping to 4-7 on the season. Nonetheless, there were positives to take away from this game.

One of them was Jack Bech emerging as a go-to target for Fernando Mendoza with Brock Bowers out. Bech recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 88 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With Bech flashing his potential in the game against Denver, 97.1 The Fan’s Brock Vereen believes that the second-year wideout could be emerging as WR1 for Mendoza ahead of the Week 12 game in primetime against the Cleveland Browns.

“This year, we’re excited about [Bech]; he’s kind of assuming that role of wide receiver three, where anyone can be wide receiver one because it’s the Brock Bowers show anyway,” Vereen said on Nov. 24. “He got hurt to start the year, so he’s kind of delayed.

“He’s participated in a lot of games, but what we saw Sunday is him finally finding his groove. I saw someone that Fernando Mendoza is going to continue to trust and believe in, and a skill set that Jack Bech has that there’s a lot to be excited about.”

Why Raiders’ Jack Bech Is Emerging as Go-To Target

Meanwhile, Vereen noted why Bech has emerged as a reliable target for Mendoza. It will be interesting to see if the two develop chemistry for the remainder of the season and become a WR1 for the team which would be a welcome sign for the Silver and Black.

“Denver was playing a lot of zone because they can get home with their pass rush, and Bech, as a bigger-bodied kind of guy, can rub off those linebackers trying to reroute him, but then catch the ball in front of safeties,” Vereen added. “He’s a hands catcher. He’s really good at catching through contact because his hands are going to get to the football before the DB’s hands. That’s his superpower.

“He’ll get stronger, maybe he’ll get a little faster, but when you’re talking about a true possession wide receiver, I know it’s just one game, but I was enamored with what I saw, especially against a dang good defense and a dang good secondary. He was able to get a touchdown on the board and, most importantly, clearly has Fernando Mendoza’s trust.”

Klint Kubiak on Jack Bech’s Performance Against Broncos

After the loss to the Broncos, Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on Bech’s performance as he looks to build off his production ahead of Week 12.

“I thought our guys did good, Jalen and Jack,” Kubiak told reporters postgame. “I was not surprised, but those guys had to step up, and I thought they did. We did have some drops today, but overall, I thought they did a good job.

“[Bech] has always been gritty, always been a great teammate, and then you get opportunities against a really good defense, and he made plays. So I’m happy for him. I’m not surprised. He makes those plays in practice, and with Brock out, he gets opportunities to go produce.”