Right now, Brock Bowers is the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s arguably even surpassed star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

When he’s healthy, Bowers is the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL. This is his third year in the pros, which means he’ll be eligible for a contract extension after the season.

The Raiders have him under team control for at least two more years, but his price will likely keep going up the longer they wait. However, Bowers’ recent injury issues might complicate things. Do the Raiders want to make Bowers the highest-paid tight end ever if they’re worried he can’t stay healthy?

He missed five games last season and has already missed three games this year. Despite that, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden thinks giving Bowers an extension is a no-brainer.

“Bowers will be eligible for an extension in the offseason, and Las Vegas shouldn’t waste time locking down a franchise cornerstone,” McFadden wrote. “Despite battling knee and ankle injuries this season, he still has been productive, with 50 catches for 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Having Bowers around for the early stages of quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s career will be essential for the No. 1 pick’s development. Negotiations between Bowers and the Raiders could get interesting, given the number of times he has lined up on the outside this season.”

Is Extending Bowers Risky?

Bowers is going to get paid. Even if he just plays 12 games a season, he’s still very valuable to the Raiders. There’s still a lot of risk involved.

Bowers has now been hampered by injuries in two of his three seasons. He’s a very hard worker and takes care of his body, so he could just be injury-prone. That’s a big problem for a player who is going to command a ton of salary cap space.

He’s too good for Las Vegas to consider not paying him, but the Raiders need to think long and hard about his contract structure.

How Much Money Is Bowers Going to Get?

Bowers is going to blow up the tight end market. George Kittle is the highest-paid tight end at $19.1 million a year. That’s a low number for such an impact player.

The problem facing the Raiders is that Bowers is effectively a wide receiver. They have been lining him up out wide for the majority of his snaps this season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, and he’s making $42 million a season. That’s over double what Kittle makes.

Bowers’ agent will likely try to get a contract that’s between the highest-paid wide receiver and tight end. The Raiders may have to pay him $30 million a year. That’s a massive number for a tight end, but he’d be worth every penny as long as he’s healthy.

The Raiders will have to take the injury history into account during contract negotiations. Perhaps that will help them keep the contract under $30 million a year. The Raiders want to take care of their homegrown superstar, but they can’t just give him a blank check when he’s still under team control for two more years.