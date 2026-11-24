The Las Vegas Raiders are finally starting to get bitten by the injury bug amid a relatively healthy season. They’ve gotten hit very hard on the defensive line.

Tonka Hemingway didn’t play against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, and then Adam Butler, Tim Keenan and JJ Pegues had to leave the game due to injury. That’s not to mention Thomas Booker and Folorunso Fatukasi are a bit banged up right now.

It remains to be seen if any of these players are out long-term, but head coach Klint Kubiak acknowledged that the Raiders were going to consider signing another defensive tackle. That’s exactly what they did.

The team announced that they’ve signed David Blay to the practice squad.

Blay is a rookie who was first signed by the New England Patriots after going undrafted. He didn’t last and has already had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Blay hasn’t had a chance to play an NFL snap yet. He spent his last year in college at Miami, helping the team get to the National Championship game. He played in 13 games and made 28 tackles for the Hurricane. He’s a big body, and with all the injuries the Raiders have, he’ll finally have a good chance to play his first NFL game soon.

Raiders Also Sign A.J. Woods

The Raiders are healthy in the secondary, but they haven’t been consistent enough. The team can’t decide on the second starter alongside Eric Stokes.

With that in mind, the team signed A.J. Woods to the practice squad. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the Washington Commanders in 2024, but didn’t get a chance to play his first NFL game until he came to the Buffalo Bills this season.

He only lasted one game. He does have a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Eagles, but he was not active for any games that season. Woods is a good athlete, having run a 4.35 40-yard dash before coming into the NFL. He’s going to have to show a lot if he’s going to get a chance to play, but his athletic ability at least makes him somewhat intriguing.

Raiders Defense Continues to Struggle

The Raiders’ defense finally looked a bit more competent in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, but that appears to have been made possible by the fact that they were playing a backup quarterback. The Raiders played a Broncos team in Week 11 that was at full strength.

They ended up allowing 38 points. The Broncos offense has not been good this season. Quarterback Bo Nix has been average at best, but he looked solid against Las Vegas.

This has arguably been the worst defense in the NFL this season. The group does have talent, but they haven’t been able to get stops. The Cleveland Browns have an average offense, so the Raiders’ defense needs to show some signs of life. The offense has been good, so if the defense can just be average, the Raiders will win more games. That might be too much to ask for right now.