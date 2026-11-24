The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a very rough stretch that has seen them lose seven of their last eight games. Now they’re starting to get banged up.

The Raiders decided to sign defensive tackle David Blay and cornerback A.J. Woods to the practice squad, but had to make room for them. The team revealed that offensive tackle Amari Kight and cornerback Greedy Vance have been released.

Kight came over after a year with the Seattle Seahawks last season that saw him win a Super Bowl ring. He was not active for any of the Raiders’ games this season, so it’s not a surprise that he was let go. He’s a young player who has experience with Klint Kubiak, so he has a chance to return eventually.

Vance joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last season and has been able to stick around. The former USC standout was active for six games last season, but hasn’t been able to get on the field this year. He’s undersized and not a great athlete, so he was always going to face an uphill battle to get snaps. He’ll continue to be on the Raiders’ radar, but for now, he’s going to be a free agent.

Jermod McCoy Emerging As Possible Impact Player

The Raiders have been desperately trying to find a consistent starter opposite Eric Stokes at cornerback this season. Darien Porter got the first shot, but got injured and has struggled to stay healthy. Rookie Hezekiah Masses also got a chance and while he has shown some exciting flashes, he’s allowed far too many big plays.

The Raiders pivoted to rookie fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy in Week 11. He wasn’t perfect, but had a mostly solid performance for his first start. Kubiak liked what he saw from the rookie.

“I thought Jermod did some good things yesterday,” Kubiak said. “Obviously, he had a high snap count. There’s plenty of things he’s got to continue to improve on. But I liked where he’s headed with his trajectory.”

It remains to be seen if McCoy gets another start this week, but it might not hurt the Raiders to just give him another chance.

McCoy Wants to Be Better

It has been a trying year for McCoy. He was supposed to be a first-round pick, but an injury he suffered in college led to concerns about his longevitiy. He ended up falling to the fourth round.

The Raiders thought he may have to miss his rookie season, but he’s been healthy all year. He thought he performed well aginast the Broncos, but is eager to keep learning and improving.

“I think I made some plays,” McCoy said. “There are plays I should have been better on, but I can for sure learn from those.”

McCoy has some skill, but whether or not he has a good career really comes down to health. According to him, he didn’t suffer any setbacks against Denver.

“I feel good,” McCoy said after the game. “That’s all I want to say.”