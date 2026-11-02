Blockbuster Raiders Trade Proposal Would See Team Part Ways With Kirk Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders have been taking a slow approach with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, allowing him to get acclimated behind veteran Kirk Cousins amid the team’s surprising start.

But a major injury for another AFC playoff contender could cause them to accelerate the process, shipping Cousins to an injury-struck team and clearing the way for Mendoza to take over.

Time for Raiders to Trade Kirk Cousins?

The AFC North had a major shakeup on Sunday when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a major injury on his first snap of the game. Jackson’s right (throwing) hand hit a Bills defender on a follow-through for a pass attempt, leading Jackson to immediately leave the game.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced after the game that Jackson would need to undergo surgery and was being placed on injured reserve. Minter could not say yet whether Jackson will miss the remainder of the season, but the reserve designation will keep him out until December at the earliest.

USA Today reporter Jacob Camenker suggested Baltimore could explore a trade for Cousins, calling him the perfect candidate to steer the ship for the 4-4 Ravens. It would all come down to whether the Raiders are still clinging to playoff hopes after snapping a four game losing streak, he wrote.

“The lone question about Cousins’ candidacy is whether the Raiders would actually consider trading him,” Camenker wrote. “They just beat the Jets in Week 8 to snap a four-game losing streak and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race. That could be enough to convince them to keep Cousins and try to ride him to a playoff berth of their own.”

Camenker added that the Ravens would likely have to pay a hefty price.

“The Ravens were willing to send a second-round pick out for Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens in a deal many viewed as an overpay,” Camenker wrote. “Could they similarly offer the Raiders an above-market-value price for Cousins? Maybe, but Baltimore’s front office may also be wary of overpaying for a short-term starter who would quickly need to get up-to-speed on the team’s offensive system.”

The Ravens do have other options, but it could depend on the health of backup Tyler Huntley, who was also knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Bills with an injury.

Kirk Cousins Remains in Control of Raiders Offense

The Raiders could be especially reluctant to deal Cousins after he navigated them to a shootout win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Cousins went 19-for-26 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, adding a quarterback sneak touchdown in the third quarter in the 38-33 road victory.

As The Athletic’s Sam Warren and Zack Rosenblatt noted, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak stood by Cousins during the team’s four-game losing streak, and was validated on Sunday.

“Cousins’ performance against the Jets was an example of what Kubiak has been insisting: The QB wasn’t the issue during the Raiders’ losing streak,” the report noted. “He matched the scores his defense gave up, and despite another lacking day for the running game, he willed the Raiders out of their rough stretch.”