The Las Vegas Raiders continue to suffer through one of the worst defensive collapses in recent memory. Head Coach Klint Kubiak continues to search for answers on that side of the ball. One answer could reside in his most recent coaching past. Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde could emerge as a top candidate and clear the way for Durde to take control of the defense. By law, the Seahawks could legally block a lateral move for Durde. However, Las Vegas provides something the Hawks cannot: control over playcalling.

The #Raiders defense ranks: 32nd in PPG (29.7)

30th in YPG (382.0)

32nd in TDs Allowed (39) (via @NextGenStats) — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) November 23, 2026

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Would Aden Durde Leave a Contender in a Lateral Move to the Raiders?

In reality, Durde moving would be a lateral slide, not a step. Yet Kubiak and the Raiders would grant Durde play-calling abilities. In Seattle, Head Coach Mike Macdonald runs the defense in its totality. He calls the plays and designs the scheme in its totality. On paper, he is a defensive coordinator who helped bring the franchise its second Super Bowl win.

In Seattle, head coach Mike Macdonald calls the defensive plays, leaving Durde without full control over in-game adjustments and situational calls. Moving to Las Vegas would hand Durde the defensive play sheet outright, allowing him to dictate front structures, coverage rotations, and pressure packages from snap to snap.

Normally, a franchise would simply slam the door on a lateral departure. Because a coordinator-to-coordinator switch is not a promotion under NFL rules, Seattle holds the leverage to block the move.

However, Kubiak worked alongside Macdonald on Seattle’s championship coaching staff before taking the Raiders job in February 2026. When a trusted former colleague asks for help building his program, personal history and mutual respect can turn a rigid “no” into a complicated negotiation. Levi Dombro of Just Blog Baby makes the case.

“Why would Durde leave Seattle to take another defensive coordinator job? Because with the Raiders, he would get to call plays. Mike Macdonald does that for the Seahawks. Now, Seattle could block this, as it’s a lateral move, but Kubiak and Macdonald have a good relationship, so Durde is still an option. After several years of learning under Dan Quinn in Dallas and Macdonald in Seattle, Durde could be ready to call his own defense for the Raiders. He could bring the exotic blitz and pressure packages that put Fernando Mendoza in a blender in Week 10, and Durde could bring good talent with him.”

Another AWFUL 3rd and long call by RL. Raiders rush 2 DTs and 2LBs, but drop freaking Crosby and Koonce into coverage. Result: (1) Koonce impedes McCoy, who is trying to run laterally with Bryant (2) Nix has ALL DAY to throw. Stokes loses at the top of JW’s route, JW drops it! https://t.co/utkhzrRsuH — Engwithandr (@missilemendoza) November 24, 2026

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Durde Could Bring Scheme-Specific Improvement to Raiders

If you look at Seattle’s defense, adding Durde makes sense. For example, Seattle breaks down their scheme by parts. First, one of the defensive tackles must be a disruptive slasher, not just a big body to absorb blocks. In addition, they line up in a two-point stance, using their lower body as a spring, effectively winning the rep against a blocker rising from his stance. Second, the ends will rotate with edge setting but also provide limited off-ball coverage.

Now, that doesn’t mean Maxx Crosby should drop back. However, with a tricky trade future, he may not even be on the team next season. The linebackers, the strength of the Raiders’ defense, are the engine. They slide through on run fits and play downhill. This benefits Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. The secondary could be an issue. The Raiders struggle at cornerback, and corners are desperately needed in the scheme.

Rob Leonard earns another D grade for failing to correct Raiders’ mistakes https://t.co/fyUgxLhllW — Arthur Meza (@ARTUROM75349004) November 24, 2026

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Effective Dominance

Settle only allows four yards per play, the fewest in the NFL. Plus, as evidenced by Seattle’s bewilderment of Fernando Mendoza earlier this season, the blitz is coming. But not as frequently as you might imagine. Football Reference claims that the Seahawks blitzed just 93 times.The scheme thrives with confusion, not volume. Despite the pedestrian amount of blitzes, Seattle gets to the quarterback. Their 44 quarterback knockdowns rank third, and their 108 total pressures rank fifth.

Rob Leonard does not look like the answer to the coordinator job. While Durde is a first-time playcaller, championship experience and the head coach’s utmost trust matter.