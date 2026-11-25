There could be an unlikely beef brewing between Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Of course, the drama comes from a series of podcasts.

Robinson was on the “St. Brown Podcast” when he was asked what the easiest position to play in the NFL was. He answered by saying edge rusher is the easiest because they get paid a lot of money to do one job.

Crosby took to his podcast to slam Robinson for his take.

“I mean that’s a casual (expletive) take. I’ll start with that,” Crosby said on “The Rush.” “I mean, it’s so funny. … You got to think about it like this: When you talk about the NFL, it’s a business, right? Who are your highest-paid people?… It’s pass rusher. Then it’s receiver, then it’s offensive tackle. So, that ain’t a coincidence. There’s a reason. Yeah. No. 2, edge rusher,” he added.

“If it was easy to play the position and get one sack a game, why doesn’t everyone do it? Why is it—why out of a thousand snaps, getting 10 sacks is great? Think about how hard it is to get a sack if you got to play a thousand snaps to get double digits.”

Crosby Shades Robinson

Crosby has been playing edge rusher for a long time, so he’s very aware of all the difficulties that come with playing the position. Edge rushers are paid very well across the NFL, while running backs aren’t.

Crosby thinks running back is a far easier position to play.

“You got to be not only big, athletic, you got to be strong, you got to be twitched up, you got to be just as bendy as you are powerful. You got to be able to defend the run versus multiple people all the time,” Crosby said.

“Running back, you get handed the ball and you go play football. You know what I mean? You run and you catch. When you’re talking about hard to play, running back has easily got to be the easiest position to play. It’s not even a question! They don’t have to think about nothing. There’s a reason why they pay the [offensive] linemen and not the running backs.”

There Are No Easy Positions

Crosby has respect for the running back position, but was making a point. Clearly, it’s very hard to play running back. They get hit a ton and don’t get paid that much money.

The fact of the matter is that there are no easy positions to play in the NFL. Edge rushers like Crosby get double-teamed all the time, quarterbacks are responsible for the entire offense, cornerbacks are asked to cover wide receivers who are often bigger and faster than them, etc.

If playing football were easy, a lot more people would be trying to get into the NFL. Robinson suggesting that it’s easy to play edge rusher is obviously ridiculous, but he’s going to make a lot of players upset, which might not be wise considering edge rushers are the ones trying to hit him every play.