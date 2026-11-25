The Fernando Mendoza era for the Las Vegas Raiders has gotten off to a rocky start. The team is 0-2 in his first two starts.

A big reason for that has been the absence of star tight end Brock Bowers. He left the game against the Seattle Seahawks early due to an ankle injury and didn’t come back. He later missed the following game against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders’ offense has suffered with Bowers. He’s the best offensive player on the team and has been having an excellent season when he’s been on the field.

The good news is that Bowers was nearly about to play against Denver, so it’s not a long-term injury. ESPN’s Dan Graziano is expecting the tight end to play in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

“I think there’s a decent chance the Raiders get tight end Brock Bowers back for Sunday night’s game in Cleveland,” Graziano wrote. “They were calling him a game-time decision as of this past Sunday morning (though he didn’t do an on-field pregame workout to test anything out). He was able to get in limited practices last Thursday and Friday.”

Bowers Running Risk of Being Labeled Injury Prone

This is the second-straight year Bowers has missed multiple games due to injury. He has only been in the NFL for three years, so this could be cause for concern.

Bowers is going to be eligible for a contract extension after the season. He’s arguably the best tight end in the NFL. He should get a massive payday, but if he’s not able to get healthy, that could affect how much money he makes.

“The Raiders do have a bye in Week 13, but they’re eager to see rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza with Bowers in the lineup, and Bowers has incentive to play and try to shake a burgeoning reputation as an oft-injured player,” Graziano wrote. “He played all 17 games as a rookie in 2024, but he missed five games last year with knee and toe injuries, the first two games of this season with a knee injury and then left the Week 10 game with an ankle injury and missed Week 11 with ankle and quadriceps injuries.

“Bowers is the Raiders’ best offensive player and a consistent, explosive and reliable producer when he plays. But as he heads into his extension-eligible offseason, the injury issues will have to be a consideration for the Raiders’ front office as it decides how to proceed.”

Fernando Mendoza Needs the Help

Had the Raiders known that Bowers was going to get injured just a handful of snaps into Fernando Mendoza’s tenure as the starter, they may have decided to keep Kirk Cousins. The team already doesn’t have the best weapons, and Bowers is easily the best.

Mendoza has looked solid at times, but it would help him a lot to have his star tight end to throw to. The Raiders can’t lose many more games before they’re completely out of the playoff race, and this upcoming game against the Browns could be very important in a potential late-season playoff run.