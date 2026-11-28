Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is officially listed as questionable for the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Bowers would miss the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos as the Raiders star deals with another injury this season. Earlier in the season, the 23-year-old missed time after undergoing a knee procedure (meniscus trim).

Moreover, it’s the second straight season that Bowers has dealt with an injury, and his ankle injury couldn’t come at a worse time, given that Fernando Mendoza is now the Raiders’ starting QB.

Ahead of the Browns game, RotoWire and Sports Med Analytics’ Dr. Deepak Chona shared the chances of Bowers actually playing in this primetime game on “Sunday Night Football.”

“We’re suspecting a setback with Brock Bowers,” Chona said in a Nov. 28 video on his X account. “He had a heavily taped ankle on Thursday that he did not have Wednesday, and then missed Friday’s practice, so we would lean toward him missing this game.

“In most cases, if he did have an ankle setback, that would be a multi-week injury. The good news, though, is that they have a Week 13 bye, which makes Week 14 very much in play.”

Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Latest on Brock Bowers’ Ankle Injury

Meanwhile, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak gave the latest on Bowers when talking to the media on Nov. 27.

“We’re doing everything we can to get him ready for the game,” Kubiak said (h/t Ryan McFadden of ESPN).

Furthermore, Bowers began the week without tape on his right ankle at the Nov. 25 practice. By Nov. 26, his ankle was heavily wrapped, and he was absent from the Nov. 27 practice.

“He’s working through what works for him,” Kubiak stated. “What makes him feel the best and what he can play his best at, whether it’s with or without the tape.”

Browns’ Jared Verse on Fernando Mendoza Before Week 12

With Mendoza making his third start, Cleveland edge rusher Jared Verse shared his thoughts on Mendoza, who is two games into his NFL career as a starting QB.

“This is going to be his third game, and he’s a very good quarterback. He was the number one pick for a reason,” Verse told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think he did what he did in college, and now he’s impacting the league at a very good level. If you let him sit back there and dot you up, you’re in for a very long game. He can also use his feet very well.

“If you give him open gaps to the left side or the right side, he’ll take those gaps, run for a first down, and run for as much as he has to. So, we just have to do what we have to do. The four of us up front have to do our four of 11. Just rush, keep your gaps, keep your contain. If you get too high, rush back down. If you get too low, get back outside.”