The Las Vegas Raiders are having their first primetime game of the season with Fernando Mendoza as their starter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on Nov. 29.

Mendoza will be looking to build off his impressive showing in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. The rookie QB finished 18-of-37 on his pass attempts for 267 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, earning an 88.5 passer rating.

Former Browns player Hanford Dixon stated that he sees Cleveland as the favorite in this game and one that they should win. However, the X-factor for him is Mendoza, and he is one who scares Dixon.

“When I look at this, it is a game that I think we should win,” Dixon said in a Nov. 23 video from BIGPLAY Cleveland’s YouTube channel. “This is a game that I expect us to win, but I have to say this. This football team really scares me, and it all starts with their quarterback, Mendoza.

“You look at this kid right now; you look at him his first week when he started; you look at him [against the Broncos] to when he started; it looked like night and day. [Mendoza is] starting to, I think, figure things out.

“He is one of those guys, and we always knew that he’s a very smart kid. He’s a smart quarterback, but he’s a guy that he’s starting to feel comfortable sitting there in the pocket. He’s starting to feel comfortable playing the quarterback position.”

Cleveland Urged Not to Overlook QB Fernando Mendoza

Despite expecting the Browns to win, Dixon acknowledged that Mendoza has shown significant improvement since taking over as the Raiders’ starter, warning that Cleveland cannot afford to take him lightly.

“I just hope that he can just wait another week so we could just sneak by him and get this win and just move on,” Dixon added. “But you could just tell that this kid is going to be a good quarterback in the National Football League. At least I think so. Anyway, that’s my opinion.

“I thought he played well. I thought he’s starting to play well, and I think this team, those Raiders, are going to start to rally around him because they’re going to start believing in him.

“But again, I’m going to go back. This is a game I think we will win. This is a game that we should win. But again, this is the National Football League. We’ve always talked about it. You don’t take any of the teams lightly. I don’t care what their record is or whatever.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Gets Advice Before Browns Game

Meanwhile, former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy noted that the rookie QB has to get rid of the ball faster heading into their game against Cleveland.

“His vision, his overall vision,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 24 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “I think what needs to be sort of fine-tuned is his timing. He has to understand you can’t hold on to the ball. Even if you extend a play with your legs, you’ve got to get rid of the ball. You can’t wait for anyone to come open.

“You have to anticipate him. You might even have to direct them. If you’re pointing downfield, go this way because I’m going to throw it there. He’s got accuracy, which aids him, but he still holds on to the ball far too long. His awareness from one week to the next has grown. He’s gotten better, but he still holds on to the ball far too long.”