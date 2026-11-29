The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to secure a Week 12 win on primetime when they face the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is coming off a bye week and is currently in a playoff position, so it’s a must-win game for them.

Nonetheless, the Raiders showed against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 that, with Fernando Mendoza, the team will put up a fight, and their rookie QB is showing signs of growth. Moreover, with the primetime lights on him, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft could lead the Silver and Black to a win.

As a result, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo is warning the Browns not to take the Raiders game lightly.

“Do you think [Cleveland] is ready for primetime?” Rizzo said in a Nov. 27 video from ESPN Cleveland. “The Raiders are better than their record, I’m going to tell you that right now.”

Despite giving a warning, Rizzo does state that he likes how the Browns are coming into this game against the Silver and Black.

“The problem is they fixed pretty much everything,” Rizzo added. “They didn’t have any pre-snap penalties. Their defense looked better in the last game, and then they had a week off. There are some things. The Browns are not a finished product.

“That’s good news and bad news. It’s bad news because, as we move on in this thing, you’re going to need to be more of a finished product. The good news is you haven’t played your best football yet.”

Jared Verse Could Make Fernando Mendoza Uncomfortable

Meanwhile, Daniel Fisher of the Cleveland Browns on SI noted that the Raiders have to be on the lookout for Jared Verse, who doesn’t have any sacks, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make Mendoza feel uncomfortable.

“It feels like every week the Browns have been waiting for Verse to have a breakout game, but it never comes,” Fisher wrote in a Nov. 26 article. “However, this week he has a great chance to get his first sack of the season.

“The Browns will be taking on rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is making his third career start. It would be an excellent opportunity for Verse to show him what the NFL is all about.

“… If Verse can record a sack or two, then there is a good chance the Browns could make Mendoza feel uncomfortable, forcing him to start rushing decisions.”

Raiders’ Brock Bowers Gets Prediction for Browns Game

Meanwhile, on the Raiders side, the biggest question mark is whether Brock Bowers will play in this game. Las Vegas ruled him questionable for the contest, and RotoWire and Sports Med Analytics’ Dr. Deepak Chona shared the chances of Bowers actually playing in this primetime game on “Sunday Night Football.”

“We’re suspecting a setback with Brock Bowers,” Chona said in a Nov. 28 video on his X account. “He had a heavily taped ankle on Thursday that he did not have Wednesday, and then missed Friday’s practice, so we would lean toward him missing this game.

“In most cases, if he did have an ankle setback, that would be a multi-week injury. The good news, though, is that they have a Week 13 bye, which makes Week 14 very much in play.”