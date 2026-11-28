The Las Vegas Raiders are having to get creative with their roster amid a bevy of injuries. They have already ruled out four players for the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns, and four more are questionable.

With that in mind, the Raiders did some major tinkering to the roster. The team announced that they have activated defensive end Patrick Johnson from Injured Reserve. In the process, they have also sent offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and defensive tackle Tim Keenan to Injured Reserve.

In addition, the Raiders signed tight end Carter Runyon and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster. That’s not all. Wide receiver Cody White was waived to help open up an additional roster spot.

There is a lot to unpack here. This is quite a bit of roster tinkering to do the day before a game. However, this likely gives some insight into where the Raiders are health-wise.

What These Roster Moves Mean

Powers-Johnson and Keenan being placed on Injured Reserve is bad news for both players. They are young players who were fighting for snaps, but now their seasons could be over. Powers-Johnson suffered an Achilles injury, so he’s almost certainly done for the year. It remains to be seen if Keenan could be back after a four-week absence.

Williams getting signed to the active roster is a logical move. The Raiders are down multiple defensive tackles right now, so they just need bodies. Runyon getting signed is more notable. Star tight end Brock Bowers is currently questionable with an ankle injury. The fact that Runyon has been signed could mean that the team doesn’t expect Bowers to play.

Johnson getting activated is the only good news. He’s been on Injured Reserve, but he’s a veteran who showed some flashes in preseason. At the very least, he provides some solid depth at defensive end.

Surprisingly, White is getting waived for the second time this season. He has been one of the better wide receivers for the Raiders this season. The team isn’t exactly loaded with wide receiver talent. White will be a candidate to be brought back on the practice squad, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back on the active roster in the near future.

Deshaun Watson Praises Raiders Defense

The Raiders’ defense is hobbled going into the Browns matchup, and it has already been a bad group this season. Regardless, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still has plenty of respect for the group.

“Very active group. They do a lot of different things, very multiple,” Watson said, via Raiders.com. “Everybody knows Maxx (Crosby) is a game wrecker, so you got to always honor him. But you got all the other guys that play super, super hard, super fast, Quay (Walker), (Nakobe) Dean, the secondary. All the other guys feed off 98 (Maxx Crosby). So, it’s definitely a group that you got to respect and take honor in that. And we know that they’re going to come out flying around and we got to be on our A game because if not, they can make the game very, very hard for us.”