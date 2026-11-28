Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL prime-time appearance will likely see him facing the worst weather conditions of his NFL career so far, with the Raiders and Browns facing a 99% chance of Sunday night rain in Cleveland.

For a rookie quarterback sacked 11 times in two starts, the forecast adds another problem to a night that already puts him in front of his first prime-time NFL television audience, on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

The National Weather Service, part of NOAA, puts a 100% chance of Sunday night rain near Cleveland’s airport, with a quarter- to half-inch possible and gusts reaching 37 mph. Forecasters also see potential for brief overnight gusts of 30 to 40 mph as a cold front arrives. AccuWeather is less emphatic, putting precipitation chances at 67%, with late wind on top of intermittent rain.

At Huntington Bank Field, the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff forecast shows 48 degrees and 99% rain chances.

“This game has true downpour potential,” meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on MySportsWeather, while cautioning that a downpour wasn’t yet certain.

And lightning? Neither Weather Service forecast mentions it, though Roth’s weather chart includes graphic symbols of lightning bolts from 7 p.m. EST to 11 p.m. But a lightning delay appears unlikely as of Saturday afternoon. Rain and wind alone rarely if ever stop NFL games, but nearby lightning does, and play resumes only after a strike-free half-hour has elapsed. No other threat of delay surfaced in the forecasts.

“If the rain materializes, both teams could have trouble holding onto the ball,” Gautham Marthandan of RotoGrinders wrote. He singled out contested catches as one danger spot. Fantasy Alarm rates the matchup’s rain-and-wind combination as Week 12’s worst.

Cleveland is favored by 4.5 points at Circa, where the over/under has sunk from 41 to 38.5 with rain and wind in the forecast, according to VSiN.

The 6-4 Browns held the AFC’s No. 7 and final playoff seed when the NFL flexed this game into Sunday night. They’re also 4-0 at home, their first such start since 1963. The 4-7 Raiders have dropped three straight, including a 38-24 loss to the Broncos, and seven of eight since a 3-0 start.

Fernando Mendoza’s Rain Record Before Prime-Time Test

Mendoza’s NFL debut came in the rain at New England on Oct. 11, when he completed 6 of 8 late passes for 48 yards in a 45-17 blowout loss.

He’s talked about throwing in the rain before.

“I’m totally comfortable throwing in the rain and I’ve done it my whole life,” Mendoza said before California’s 2023 Oregon game, as quoted by 247Sports. The Miami native credited his hometown’s frequent storms.

That Saturday didn’t go as planned. Under rainy skies, Mendoza went 18 of 34 with one interception, throwing for 177 yards and no touchdowns in a 63-19 defeat.

At Indiana in 2025, he torched Michigan State for four touchdowns, completing 24 of 28 passes for 332 yards in a game that turned wet after halftime. Cold proved tougher at Purdue, where it felt like 24 degrees at kickoff and Mendoza managed only 117 passing yards and one touchdown. Indiana still won, 56-3.

Deshaun Watson and Browns Wet-Weather Football

Cleveland counters with Deshaun Watson, named the Browns’ starter in August. In a rainy 2023 opener against Cincinnati, he threw for 154 rain-soaked yards, going 16 of 29 with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for another score in a 24-3 win.

“The ball was heavy, the ball was wet,” Watson said after that game, explaining that conditions slowed his throws.

This year’s soaking at the Jets was rougher. Watson completed just 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, fumbled three times, losing one, and took eight sacks in a 17-12 defeat.

Wind is another variable. WeatherQB finds that Watson’s efficiency declines in winds of 15-plus mph, a sample covering 141 dropbacks, while Mendoza hasn’t played enough windy games for a comparison. Sunday night’s wind could reach that threshold, according to the site.