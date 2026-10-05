Browns Urged to Trade Expendable Player Amid Raiders Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders’ top two pass catchers in the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs were tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Bowers had six receptions on 11 targets for 86 receiving yards, while Mayer had eight receptions on 10 targets for 82 receiving yards.

As for the wideouts, the next player to have an impact was Tre Tucker with four receptions on eight targets for 44 receiving yards. If the Raiders want to push for the postseason, they might need a little more consistent production from their wide receivers.

If the Silver and Black are over .500 leading up to the trade deadline on Nov. 10, could they ponder a move for a wideout that could give them a bit more production than what they are getting?

One potential name that could be available is Cleveland Browns‘ Jerry Jeudy, who has had five catches for 62 yards in four games this season, per StatMuse. With the Browns leaning more toward their rookie wideouts, Cleveland Browns on SI’s Cade Cracas believes the 27-year-old should be traded away.

“Even if the Browns don’t bring in a body to fill his void, Jeudy is likely on his way out by the time the deadline hits,” Cracas wrote in an Oct. 5 article. “The front office has shown that they have younger, more impressionable wideouts, with rookies JC Concepcion and Denzel Boston already taking a good chunk of targets offensively.

“Even outside of those two, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., the entire running back room, and even Isaiah Bond have seen increased opportunities through the first four weeks.”

Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Could Still Produce in New Setting

Moreover, Jeudy is still in his prime years and not a washed-up veteran, so Cracas believes that the Browns wideout could benefit from a change and, in the right landing spot, produce as he did during the 2024 season.

“At 27 years old, he has plenty of time to continue growing, but it seems that he doesn’t fit the Browns’ future plans,” Cracas added in his article. “The rookies and second-years have taken his opportunities.

“In order to get the most out of the Browns this season, and give a bigger workload to guys the team are trying to develop, trading away Jeudy gives the Browns the best opportunity to move forward. He may not be worth too much, especially now, but freeing up his cap hit will also help big-time.”

Jerry Jeudy Would Make Sense for the Raiders

During the 2024 season, Jeudy had 90 catches for 1,229 yards and scored four touchdowns in 17 games, resulting in his first Pro Bowl selection, per StatMuse. So, does Jeudy make sense for the Raiders? Well, he does have a connection with head coach Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak was the Denver Broncos‘ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 when Jeudy was there. Along with his experience with Kubiak, the wideout is familiar with playing in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, Carter Bahns of CBS Sports recently wrote about five potential landing spots for Jeudy, and one of them was the Raiders.

“Perhaps most impressive is that first-year coach Klint Kubiak already has his offense humming even with a post-prime quarterback and a wide receiver group that lacks star power,” Bahns wrote in an Oct. 1 article.

“Brock Bowers will always be the featured target as a tight end, but he cannot shoulder the whole load, and the receiver group is hurting with Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornrton Jr. on injured reserve. Jeudy might instantly become the best wideout on the roster, even if he plays second fiddle to Bowers in the pecking order for targets.”