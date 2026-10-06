Raiders Could Reunite With Former Pro Bowl Player for Right Price

Even in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, people are starting to take the Las Vegas Raiders seriously. They are 3-1, with the only loss coming against an undefeated Chiefs team.

The Los Angeles Chargers are headed in the opposite direction. Many in the media saw them as Super Bowl contenders, but they are 0-4 and playing some really bad football.

There’s still time to turn it around, but only one team in NFL history has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs. No team has ever started 0-5 and made the playoffs. The Chargers appear to be having a season from hell, so it could be time to start exploring trade options.

Defensive end Khalil Mack would make a lot of sense as a trade piece. He’s 35, but still playing high-level football. He has 3.0 sacks this season and could be an impact player for a contender.

The Raiders weren’t considered a contender before the season, but they’ve made the case that they’re a real threat. Mack started his NFL career with the Raiders and won a Defensive Player of the Year award when he was with the team.

It would certainly be a good story and give Mack a chance to take care of any unfinished business he might feel he has with the franchise. The Raiders defense has played well this season, but adding the nine-time Pro Bowler would only help.

Insider Thinks Mack Could Be Traded

The Chargers didn’t think they’d be in this spot. They had eyes on the Super Bowl. As of now, they’re in the running for the No. 1 pick.

Even if they somewhat turn things around and can win six or seven games this season, that still keeps them out of the playoffs. ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that if things don’t turn around soon, the Chargers could be open to the idea of trading Mack.

“If they turn it around and look like the team we expected, then no, I don’t think they’d trade their beloved veteran edge rusher,” Graziano wrote.

“But if they don’t turn it around, and if they think they’re slipping out of contention come early November, Mack could be appealing to a contending team looking to improve its pass rush for the stretch run. He signed for one year and $18 million this offseason, but $10 million of that was a signing bonus that has already been paid. So an acquiring team would be on the hook for only whatever remains of his $8 million salary at the time of the trade. Mack has two sacks through three games.”

Would Chargers Ever Trade With Raiders?

The Chargers, and especially head coach Jim Harbaugh, aren’t going to love the idea of trading with the Raiders. The two teams are longtime rivals. Trades within the same division are rare, but they do happen.

If Mack expresses that he’d like to finish his career with the Raiders, the Chargers may do him a solid. That may be the only way to make it happen. The Raiders aren’t going to trade a massive package for a 35-year-old defensive lineman who could retire after the season.

If the Chargers are out of it, there really isn’t a big downside to trading Mack to Las Vegas, but the Raiders almost certainly need the defensive end to push for the move if it’s going to happen.